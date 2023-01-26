IN PICTURES: President of Ireland Michael D Higgins' visit to Senegal

IRISH President Michael D Higgins is in the Republic of Senegal this week.

Yesterday he attended the Dakar 2 Summit, to which gave one of the opening addresses, where he championed Africa as the place from where “we all came”.

He was invited to address the conference by the President of Senegal and current Chairperson of the African Union, Macky Sall, and the President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

During his speech he said: “It is my first time to visit this great country, the country of the poet and cultural theorist Leopold Senghor, the first President of independent Senegal from 1960-1980 and rightly regarded as one of the most important African intellectuals of the 20th century.

“It was Senghor who remarked: ‘Africa is not an idea, it is a knot of realities’. They are such realities as can be shaped so that we may, not only for Africans, but all of humanity, achieve sustainable and inclusive models of living cooperatively together.”

He added: “I speak to you today with a sense of hope.

“It is a hope borne of recognising the potential for a continent on which the prospects of so much of our shared future rests.

“Today Africa is the continent of the young, accounting for 20 percent of the young people of the world, a continent of over 1.4 billion people, constituting almost 17 percent of the world’s human population.

“It is from Africa that we all came. And it is from Africa and the most populated continents that the most authentic expression of a new model of existence, I believe, may come to pass, a new model of balanced social, economic and ecological practice that can connect with a diversity of peoples and circumstances as necessary.”

The President will also present a closing speech at the Summit, which has the theme ‘Feed Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience’ and closes on Friday this week.

Mr Higgins is accompanied on the visit by his wife Sabina and the Minister of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs with special responsibility for International Development and Diaspora, Seán Fleming.

On his arrival on Tuesday, January 24, the President held a bilateral meeting with President Sall in the Palais Présidentiel in Dakar.

At their meeting, the two Heads of State discussed a range of topics relevant to the conference, including structural issues surrounding food security, climate change and climate justice, desertification, human rights, empowering women, and the importance of multilateral institutions in achieving these goals.

Following his meeting with President Sall, President Higgins and wife Sabina travelled to Gorée Island, where they were accompanied by the Mayor of Gorée Island, Augustin Senghor, on a guided tour of the ‘Maison des Esclaves’ from the Curator of the Museum, Eloi Coly, and the Director of the Gorée Institute, Doudou Dia.

Gorée Island, the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Africa, was a key slave-trading centre on the African coast from the 15th to 19th Century.

‘La Maison des Escalves’ and its Door of No Return is a museum and memorial dedicated to the victims of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, with previous visitors including President Nelson Mandela, Pope John Paul II and President Barack Obama.