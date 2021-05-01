India added to Ireland’s mandatory quarantine list
News

India added to Ireland’s mandatory quarantine list

INDIA HAS been added to Ireland’s mandatory quarantine list. 

Passengers travelling into the country from the subcontinent will now be required to enter quarantine at a designated hotel. 

The change will come into effect from 4am on May 4th. 

It comes as India continues to record record-breaking numbers of new Covid-19 case cases with hospitals and medical staff overwhelmed with new patients. 

Costa Rica, Georgia, Iran and Mongolia have also been added to the mandatory quarantine list. 

Advertisement

The five nations have been hit with the quarantine restrictions following a Government meeting earlier this week. 

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: "The Government continues to advise against all non-essential international travel at this time. 

"Protecting public health remains the key priority of Government. 

"The scenes we are witnessing in India are distressing and a devastating reminder to us all of the severe illness and death Covid-19 can cause. 

"The Government will continue to act to protect the population from Variants of Concern and take decisions that reinforce Ireland’s biosecurity.” 

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, San Marino, Monaco, Wallis and Futuna Islands and Moldova have meanwhile been removed from the list. 

Advertisement
The second wave of Covid-19 has caused devastation in India. Getty

The announcement comes as Ireland’s gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions continues with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan declaring that now is the “right time” to begin lifting lockdown rules. 

"We believed that now was the right time for us to move on," Dr Holohan said. 

"It's ambitious in terms of scale of activities that we see being enabled for the whole population but we still think caution is necessary at the individual level and the population level," he added. 

"Individuals who fall into the high risk groups and have not yet been vaccinated will continue to need to be very, very cautious in terms of their individual risks." 

Despite this he has urged the public to exercise caution. 

"We need to be open to possibility: if we see behaviours that are beyond what we advised and we see the emergence of non-compliance that leads to transmission that we didn't anticipate, then we may have to take action and advise that we might have to slow down," he said. 

Advertisement

"It's kind of all in our collective hands and in our individual hands. 

"The greater we can keep with the range of restrictions in spirit and in letter that has been introduced for May, and hold to that and no more, the greater the chance of us getting through May safely and being in a position to move on to the next set of measures in June." 

 

See More: Coronavirus, Covid-19, Stephen Donnelly

Related

Fewer than 150 people in hospital with Covid in Ireland
News 3 days ago

Fewer than 150 people in hospital with Covid in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Pubs in Ireland could reopen for outdoor service from late May under bold new plans
News 5 days ago

Pubs in Ireland could reopen for outdoor service from late May under bold new plans

By: Jack Beresford

Ireland to supply India with lifesaving equipment and resources as Covid ravages subcontinent
News 5 days ago

Ireland to supply India with lifesaving equipment and resources as Covid ravages subcontinent

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Cork supermarket flooded with applications after hilarious job advert listing unwanted qualities goes viral
News 17 minutes ago

Cork supermarket flooded with applications after hilarious job advert listing unwanted qualities goes viral

By: Jack Beresford

Taoiseach says Ireland could be back in the pub by July
News 3 hours ago

Taoiseach says Ireland could be back in the pub by July

By: Jack Beresford

Nightclubs reopen in UK for first time in over a year as part of ‘Covid-safe’ pilot in Liverpool
News 4 hours ago

Nightclubs reopen in UK for first time in over a year as part of ‘Covid-safe’ pilot in Liverpool

By: Jack Beresford

Literary stars sign up for annual Irish Writers in London Summer School
Culture 13 hours ago

Literary stars sign up for annual Irish Writers in London Summer School

By: Irish Post

Sinn Féin senator confesses he 'prayed for years' not to be gay
News 21 hours ago

Sinn Féin senator confesses he 'prayed for years' not to be gay

By: Michael Murphy