Investigation after shots fired at house in Co. Derry

POLICE have appealed for information following a report of shots being fired at a house in Co. Derry.

The incident occurred at around 10.50pm on Friday at a property in the Bleach Green area of Dungiven.

Damaged was caused to a door and window of the house, which was unoccupied at the time.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the Bleach Green area at the time of the shooting and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch," said Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1736 of August 30.