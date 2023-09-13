Investigation launched after alleged rape of Irish rugby fan in France

POLICE in France are investigating a report that an Irish rugby fan was raped while in the country for the World Cup.

According to The Independent, the woman was walking close to her accommodation in the Saint-Pierre district of Bordeaux when she was seized by three men on Sunday evening.

She was then driven to the Rue du Puits Descazaux where the attack took place, before the men fled when residents raised the alarm.

After being helped back to her accommodation, the report adds that gardaí took the woman's statement before she was taken to hospital.

Gardaí have been deployed in France for the duration of the World Cup to assist Irish visitors to the country, with many in Bordeaux for Ireland's game against Romania on Saturday.

In a statement, gardaí said the investigation is now a matter for the French police.

Meanwhile, the IRFU said it was 'shocked' at the reports.

"The IRFU is aware of the disturbing news emanating from Bordeaux regarding an incident involving an Irish supporter at the weekend," read a statement.

"We are shocked and extend our deepest sympathies to the victim.

"The IRFU wants all fans to have a positive experience supporting the team in France and we urge all travellers to take care and look out for each other."