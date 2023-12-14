Investigation launched into death of woman struck by truck in Dublin

GARDAÍ have appealed to the public for information relating to the death of a woman in Dublin this week.

The police are investigating a fatal collision where the pedestrian was hit by a truck and died from her injuries.

The incident happened in Manor Street, Stoneybatter at around 11.15am on the morning of December 11.

“A female pedestrian was fatally injured when she was struck by a truck on Manor Street,” Gardaí confirmed.

“The driver of the truck was uninjured during the incident.”

The body of the woman was taken to Dublin City Mortuary.

Gardaí in the Bridewell Garda Station are now appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who were on Manor Street, or the surrounding streets, between 10.45am and 11.30am on December 11 and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information in relation to this collision is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”