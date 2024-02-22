Ireland commits €1.6m funding to improve organ donation and transplant services
News

Ireland commits €1.6m funding to improve organ donation and transplant services

IRELAND’S health minister has confirmed a funding pot of €1.6m has been allocated to improve organ donation and transplant services across the country.

The announcement comes as the Human Tissue Bill completed its passage through the Oireachtas yesterday, and awaits signing into law by President Michael D Higgins.

Expressing his gratitude to “all those who contributed to the development and passage of the Bill, including healthcare professionals, patient advocacy groups, legal experts, and members of the Houses”, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: "It has been great to see such cross-party support for the Human Tissue Bill as it progressed through the Houses. “The passage of this Bill is a meaningful moment for healthcare in Ireland,” he added.

“This Bill enshrines respect – respect for the generosity of donors and their families, and respect for the dignity of the deceased."

health minister Stephen Donnelly (Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie)

The Bill represents a significant step forward in the regulation of human tissue use in Ireland.

For the first time, it provides a thorough legal framework for the donation of organs for transplantation, the carrying out of post-mortem examinations, the use of bodies and body parts for anatomical examination and education and the public display of bodies and body parts.

The Minister announced the additional funding to “support and maximise the outputs from this”.

This funding will support the implementation of the early phases of the 2024-2026 Organ Donation Transplant Ireland’s (ODTI) Strategic Plan.

Through the cash injection, the Department of Health hopes to increase organ availability for transplantation and reduce Ireland's existing transplant waiting list of 601 people.

They will also allocate some of the funds to expand the National Potential Donor Audit (PDA), and promote organ donation through a public awareness campaign.

"Now we turn our attention to the important business of commencing the legislation and increasing opportunities for people waiting for an organ donation,” Minister Donnelly explained.

“The Human Tissue Bill along with the additional €1.6 million funding underlines my commitment to supporting organ donation and transplant services in Ireland,” he added.

“I look forward to the positive impact this will have on the lives of patients waiting for transplants."

