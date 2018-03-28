Ireland has now set the date for the country's abortion referendum

IRELAND has set the date for the country's abortion referendum.

Voters will go to the polls on Friday, May 25, the Irish Government has confirmed.

The electorate will decide whether to make changes to Irish abortion laws upheld in the Eighth Amendment of the Irish Constitution.

The referendum will be held there months before Pope Francis visits Ireland - the first papal visit in almost 40 years.

A recent poll showed a small drop in support for a yes vote to 56 per cent down from 60 per cent two months ago.

A total of 26 per cent were opposed, while 18 per cent remained undecided.

Advertisement

Taoiseach Leo Vardakar said a yes vote would mean a 'safe, legal, doctor-led system for the termination of pregnancy in Ireland.

"On May 25th Irish people will have the chance to make change in our constitution - to trust women and trust doctors," he said.

"A Yes vote will mean a safe, legal, doctor-led system for the termination of pregnancy will be introduced in Ireland."