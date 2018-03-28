Ireland has now set the date for the country's abortion referendum
News

Ireland has now set the date for the country's abortion referendum

IRELAND has set the date for the country's abortion referendum.

Voters will go to the polls on Friday, May 25, the Irish Government has confirmed.

The electorate will decide whether to make changes to Irish abortion laws upheld in the Eighth Amendment of the Irish Constitution.

The referendum will be held there months before Pope Francis visits Ireland - the first papal visit in almost 40 years.

A recent poll showed a small drop in support for a yes vote to 56 per cent down from 60 per cent two months ago.

A total of 26 per cent were opposed, while 18 per cent remained undecided.

Advertisement

Taoiseach Leo Vardakar said a yes vote would mean a 'safe, legal, doctor-led system for the termination of pregnancy in Ireland.

"On May 25th Irish people will have the chance to make change in our constitution - to trust women and trust doctors," he said.

"A Yes vote will mean a safe, legal, doctor-led system for the termination of pregnancy will be introduced in Ireland."

See More: Abortion, Ireland

Related

The latest person to take over the Ireland account has left many people unimpressed
News 1 month ago

The latest person to take over the Ireland account has left many people unimpressed

By: Rebecca Keane

Irish woman claims pharmacist refused emergency contraception following rape ordeal
News 1 month ago

Irish woman claims pharmacist refused emergency contraception following rape ordeal

By: Erica Doyle Higgins

Ireland's abortion referendum: Seven big names and who's leading the battle for yes and no
News 1 month ago

Ireland's abortion referendum: Seven big names and who's leading the battle for yes and no

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Irish MP leads the call in Westminster for same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland
News 2 minutes from now

Irish MP leads the call in Westminster for same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post

Innocent men hung for rural Irish village murder among most blatant miscarriages of justice in British history
News 3 hours ago

Innocent men hung for rural Irish village murder among most blatant miscarriages of justice in British history

By: Irish Post

We've got the perfect roast lamb recipe for Easter Sunday
Food & Drink 3 hours ago

We've got the perfect roast lamb recipe for Easter Sunday

By: Jack Beresford

Nine of the greatest Easter films on the planet right now
Entertainment 4 hours ago

Nine of the greatest Easter films on the planet right now

By: Jack Beresford

Scientists have discovered a new organ in the human body
Life & Style 4 hours ago

Scientists have discovered a new organ in the human body

By: Irish Post