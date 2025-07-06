Thousands attend pro-life march in Dublin as organisers warn of 'spiralling' abortion rates

THOUSANDS of people attended a pro-life march in Dublin on Saturday as organisers warned of 'spiralling' abortion rates in Ireland.

Around 2,000 people joined the Rally for Life as it made its way from Parnell Square to Custom House Quay.

Demonstrators waved flags reading 'Life Will Win' and 'Stop Aborting Our Future' as organisers claimed the failure to offer supports to women and families is leading to increased abortions.

Spokeswoman Sandra Parda said that figures released earlier this year show that, to the end of February 2025, more than 50,000 abortions had taken place in Ireland.

She described the number of abortions since laws were repealed in 2019 as a 'grim and heart-breaking new record'.

"We're at a point where abortions rates are soaring and birth rates are collapsing, yet the government is keeping no real data on why this is happening," she said.

"These policies — and this wilful indifference — is literally aborting Ireland's future.

"The government needs to understand what's driving women towards abortion and how we are failing both mother and child by too-often making abortion the only option."

Now in its 19th year, the pro-life rally is organised by Life Institute and Precious Life.