Ireland in stronger position to tackle Covid-19 despite 'concerning' case numbers, says Donnelly
News

Ireland in stronger position to tackle Covid-19 despite 'concerning' case numbers, says Donnelly

Stephen Donnelly (Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie)

IRELAND enters 2022 in a stronger position to tackle Covid-19, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said, despite case numbers being 'high and concerning'.

Latest figures show there are a further 17,071 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 717 patients in hospital, of which 87 are in ICU.

Today's case figures are a significant decrease on Saturday's 23,281 cases, although mark an increase in hospitalisations, with 656 in hospital and 85 in ICU on Saturday.

'Incredible effort'

Donnelly praised the country's vaccine roll-out in helping to tackle Covid-19, with today marking the opening of boosters to anyone aged 16 or over.

"2021 was a long and tough year for so many," said Donnelly.

"We begin 2022 in a stronger position thanks to vaccines and effective new treatments.

"Our case numbers are high and concerning, but good to see the rate of hospitalisations has fallen dramatically compared to this time last year.

"Our vaccination rollout has been superb. We have the 2nd highest uptake of booster vaccines in the EU.

"This is something everyone should be really proud of — an incredible national effort. Studies show you're up to 8 times more likely to end up in hospital if unvaccinated.

"Our death rate from Covid remains one of the lowest in the EU.

"While we have lost friends, family and loved ones to this terrible virus, many more would have suffered without your incredible efforts and sacrifices."

HSE improvements

Donnelly added that 2021 saw the biggest increase in staff numbers since the HSE was established, with 131,000 staff now working in the service.

He also revealed that 800 permanent hospital beds were opened last year, while ICU bed numbers from 355 to 291.

More ICU beds will open this year, he added, with the ultimate aim being to increase critical care capacity to 446 beds.

While Donnelly said hospitalisations have 'fallen dramatically' compared to this time last year, the government's Covid-19 Data Hub suggests a like-for-like increase.

The hub says there were 581 Covid-19 patients in hospital on January 2, 2021, with 56 people in ICU.

Cases continued to rise during January 2021, peaking at 2.020 hospitalisations on January 18 and 221 in ICU on January 24.

Both figures were also the highest numbers respectively for the calendar year.

Like-for-like hospitalisation and ICU numbers for December 2021 were also higher than for December 2020.

The HSE does, however, stress that daily numbers are based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE Covid-19 Care Tracker the preceding day and thus are provisional.

Like Donnelly, HSE chief Paul Reid was also cautiously optimistic about the future.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Early days yet, but let's all hope & plan that with the great efforts of the public, our testers & tracers, vaccination teams & all healthcare professionals will mean that at some stage we can all look back on #Omicron.

"We're not there yet but these actions will benefit."

See More: Covid-19, Paul Reid, Stephen Donnelly

Related

Changes to rules aiming to ease pressure on Covid testing and isolation
News 2 days ago

Changes to rules aiming to ease pressure on Covid testing and isolation

By: Connell McHugh

Professor warns Ireland's true infection rate is likely much higher
News 3 days ago

Professor warns Ireland's true infection rate is likely much higher

By: Connell McHugh

Cardinal Vincent Nichols urges government not to restrict access to churches
News 1 week ago

Cardinal Vincent Nichols urges government not to restrict access to churches

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Choose Hellebore - no other New Year flower is more eloquent or welcoming
Home & Garden 1 day ago

Choose Hellebore - no other New Year flower is more eloquent or welcoming

By: Charlie Wilkins

ALL TO PLAY FOR: There’s plenty of Irish sport to look forward to in 2022
Sport 1 day ago

ALL TO PLAY FOR: There’s plenty of Irish sport to look forward to in 2022

By: Jack Martin

Literary festival launching on Ireland's Spike Island will be dedicated to crime writing
Culture 1 day ago

Literary festival launching on Ireland's Spike Island will be dedicated to crime writing

By: Fiona Audley

SPEECH MARKED: The strong words and important statements that made the headlines in 2021…
News 2 days ago

SPEECH MARKED: The strong words and important statements that made the headlines in 2021…

By: Mal Rogers

Potter: Aaron Connolly's move to Middlesbrough will benefit all parties.
Sport 2 days ago

Potter: Aaron Connolly's move to Middlesbrough will benefit all parties.

By: Conor O'Donoghue