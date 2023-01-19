Ireland ranked one of best countries in world to raise a family

IRELAND has been named one of the best places in the world to raise a family.

The nation ranks 19th in a list of the 25 best countries in the world in which to settle down and have children, which has been compiled by the global travel site Big 7 Travel with car comparison specialists EnjoyTravel.

Ireland’s ranking is “due to its high levels of education, safety and median salaries” a spokesperson for Big 7 Travel explained.

“Unfortunately, Ireland ranked lower on this list due to its high rent and lack of universal healthcare,” they added.

Ireland’s listing states: “The Emerald Isle scores exceptionally high for education, thanks to the widespread availability of good, state-funded schools.

“Children begin nursery school at four years old and it is compulsory for children to attend school from the ages of five to sixteen.

“Around 50 per cent of the population continues to third-level education at universities, technological and education colleges.”

It adds: “Parental leave is generous too, at 26 weeks per child.

“However, you’ll want to make sure you’ve secured a well-paying job as rents are some of the most expensive in Europe.

“Average salaries, while fairly high, don’t quite tally up with the high costs of living.”

Countries across the world were ranked on their Global Safety Index, Healthcare, OECD Median Salary, Rent Index and United Nations Education Index.

“Each of these five criteria was allocated a maximum of 20 points,” Big 7 Travel explains.

“Countries were then ranked on their Maternity and Paternity leave and allocated 25 points each. Giving a maximum score of 150 points.

“Many leading global countries fell short in this category due to their lack of paid Maternity and Paternity leave.

“Countries such as the USA offer no state-funded paid Maternity or Paternity leave,” they added.

Norway comes in at the top of the list, ranked the best country in which to raise a family due to its generous maternity and paternity offerings.

"We ranked the country highly for safety (85), education (0.92) and healthcare (20 points), but what really sets this nation apart is its maternity and paternity offering," Big 7 Travel explains.

"Mothers are entitled to a maternity grant and maternity leave, while fathers are entitled to up to 54 working days of parental leave," they add.

"Some 80% of fathers take some amount of paternity leave, making it one of the best places in the world to raise a child as a new parent. Rent is high, but higher salaries account for this too."

Big 7 Travel’s top 25 countries to raise a family in are:

1 Norway

2 Singapore

3 Denmark

4 Iceland

5 Finland

6 Poland

7 Germany

8 New Zealand

9 Netherlands

10 Czech Republic

11 Sweden

12 Estonia

13 Lithuania

14 Slovenia

15 South Korea

16 Spain

17 Latvia

18 Bulgaria

19 Ireland

20 Belgium

21 Japan

22 Austria

23 Switzerland

24 Slovakia

25 Australia

