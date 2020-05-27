Ireland set for hottest day of the year

IRELAND’S HOTTEST day of the year so far is fast approaching.

Unfortunately, the majority of people won’t be able to enjoy it quite the same way as normal due to the country’s ongoing lockdown restrictions.

Under the current rules, households are not allowed to travel more than five kilometres from their homes, making trips to the beach and other beauty spots impossible for many.

Anyone going out, meanwhile, can only meet up with others in groups of up to four, while social distancing measures must be observed at all times.

While all of the restrictions listed are entirely necessary, they make what would have otherwise been a day for sun, sea and general relaxation a little trickier.

According to Met Eireann, temperatures are set to soar to as high as 29C this coming Thursday, May 29.

And while that may be cause for celebration among some, lockdown restrictions are likely to making enjoying the hot weather a little trickier than normal.

Met Eireann are forecasting 27C conditions today, Wednesday, before it gets even sunnier on Thursday which looks to be the hottest day of the year.

Those living in the west of the country will see the warmest weather on Thursday and are most likely to feel the 29C heat.

Luckily the entire country will bask in gorgeous sun but some spots will be better off than others.

A Met Eireann forecaster is predicting extremely hot weather this coming Thursday - the hottest day of the year so far - with Connacht set to be particularly scorching.

The forecaster said: "Tomorrow, Thursday will be a warm day and locally it will feel hot. It will be dry and sunny widely and winds will be light to moderate from a southeast direction, locally fresh.

"Temperatures will be 25 degrees in the afternoon widely across the country, typically reaching 20 degrees at the coasts and as high as 29 degrees is possible in the west."

While Friday is expected to be similarly sunnybut not as hot.

Met Eireann said: "It will be dry and sunny on Friday too with temperatures once again as high as 25 degrees through Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, and more typically around 20 degrees in Munster and south Leinster due to a moderate southerly wind.

"There is the chance of showers along western coastal areas on Friday evening in to Friday night."