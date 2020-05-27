Ireland set for hottest day of the year
News

Ireland set for hottest day of the year

IRELAND’S HOTTEST day of the year so far is fast approaching. 

Unfortunately, the majority of people won’t be able to enjoy it quite the same way as normal due to the country’s ongoing lockdown restrictions. 

Under the current rules, households are not allowed to travel more than five kilometres from their homes, making trips to the beach and other beauty spots impossible for many. 

Anyone going out, meanwhile, can only meet up with others in groups of up to four, while social distancing measures must be observed at all times. 

While all of the restrictions listed are entirely necessary, they make what would have otherwise been a day for sun, sea and general relaxation a little trickier. 

Advertisement

According to Met Eireann, temperatures are set to soar to as high as 29C this coming Thursday, May 29. 

And while that may be cause for celebration among some, lockdown restrictions are likely to making enjoying the hot weather a little trickier than normal. 

Met Eireann are forecasting 27C conditions today, Wednesday, before it gets even sunnier on Thursday which looks to be the hottest day of the year. 

Those living in the west of the country will see the warmest weather on Thursday and are most likely to feel the 29C heat. 

Luckily the entire country will bask in gorgeous sun but some spots will be better off than others. 

A Met Eireann forecaster is predicting extremely hot weather this coming Thursday - the hottest day of the year so far - with Connacht set to be particularly scorching. 

The forecaster said: "Tomorrow, Thursday will be a warm day and locally it will feel hot. It will be dry and sunny widely and winds will be light to moderate from a southeast direction, locally fresh.  

Advertisement

"Temperatures will be 25 degrees in the afternoon widely across the country, typically reaching 20 degrees at the coasts and as high as 29 degrees is possible in the west." 

While Friday is expected to be similarly sunnybut not as hot. 

Met Eireann said: "It will be dry and sunny on Friday too with temperatures once again as high as 25 degrees through Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, and more typically around 20 degrees in Munster and south Leinster due to a moderate southerly wind. 

"There is the chance of showers along western coastal areas on Friday evening in to Friday night." 

See More: Hot Weather, Met Eireann

Related

Irish public warned to take care in the sun as Met Éireann confirms hottest day of the year
News 11 months ago

Irish public warned to take care in the sun as Met Éireann confirms hottest day of the year

By: Aidan Lonergan

Ireland set to bask in hot weather for next few WEEKS as hosepipe ban begins in Dublin
News 1 year ago

Ireland set to bask in hot weather for next few WEEKS as hosepipe ban begins in Dublin

By: Aidan Lonergan

Donald Trump blasts Twitter for flagging his tweets with a fact-check warning
News 1 hour ago

Donald Trump blasts Twitter for flagging his tweets with a fact-check warning

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Coronavirus has been 'virtually eliminated' from streets of Ireland, leading doctors says
News 30 minutes ago

Coronavirus has been 'virtually eliminated' from streets of Ireland, leading doctors says

By: Jack Beresford

Families could soon be able to see loved ones in nursing homes again under plans for outdoor visits
News 1 hour ago

Families could soon be able to see loved ones in nursing homes again under plans for outdoor visits

By: Jack Beresford

No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for first day since 18 March
News 18 hours ago

No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for first day since 18 March

By: Rachael O'Connor

Normal People star to raffle infamous 'Connell's Chain' for mental health charity
News 18 hours ago

Normal People star to raffle infamous 'Connell's Chain' for mental health charity

By: Rachael O'Connor

Cork graveyard 'hires' four mountain goats to keep cemetery lawns tidy
News 19 hours ago

Cork graveyard 'hires' four mountain goats to keep cemetery lawns tidy

By: Rachael O'Connor