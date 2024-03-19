Ireland’s agriculture minister ‘proud’ to be first to visit South Sudan

IRELAND’S agriculture minister has shared his “pride” in being the first Irish cabinet minister to visit South Sudan.

Charlie McConalogue spent time in the embattled state while on a three-country international development mission to the Horn of Africa over the weekend.

During his visit, in which he spent time in Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan, he announced a funding commitment from Ireland of €105m to the World Food Programme (WFP) for the period 2025 to 2027.

The pledge marks a 40 per cent increase on that made under the previous three-year period and will directly fund the WFP’s humanitarian work globally.

“I am very pleased to announce an increase of 40 per cent in the funding that Ireland will contribute under a new Strategic Partnership Agreement with the World Food Programme for the next three years," he said.

“This represents our highest-ever contribution and confirms Ireland’s commitment to fighting world hunger, in conjunction with WFP.”

On the Ethiopian leg of his visit, the Minister earmarked €30million of the new funding commitment specifically for the Horn of Africa, a region of extreme need because of drought, conflict, and the ongoing impacts of climate change. He visited WFP operations in the Afar region in North Eastern Ethiopia.

Minister McConalogue completed his mission yesterday with a visit to South Sudan.

Since it achieved independence in 2011, which saw the Republic of South Sudan formed, the nation has been plagued by conflict and devastating weather events.

As a result, some 75 per cent of its population requires humanitarian assistance.

Some 87 per cent of people living in South Sudan rely on agriculture, livestock, and forestry.

The Minister visited a number of farm projects operating in the state with the support of WFP funding.

“I am proud to be the first Cabinet Minister from Ireland to visit South Sudan and the first Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, to see how funding provided by my Department is supporting communities on the ground,” he said.

“The people here in South Sudan are predominantly pastoralists who rely on agriculture to feed their families and for their income,” he added.

Reflecting on his visit to farm projects in Warrap State, the Minister said: “The stark realities of farming was evident speaking with the community of farmers at Molboor cattle camp in Juba.

“Disease, low productivity and traditional practices are impacting negatively on their ability to support themselves.”

Donegal native Mary Ellen McGroarty, WFP’s South Sudan Country Director, is leading an initiative in the region to support farmers to diversify their systems.

Ms McGroarty showed Minister McConalogue they work they are doing and introduced him to farmers who they have helped

“It was a privilege to speak to farmers, particularly women farmers, in Alek who with support from WFP are growing vegetables all year round with the use of purpose-built ponds and climate-resistant crops such as cassava,” the Minister said.

“This improves resilience and food security, thereby reducing the need for food assistance.”

Minister McConalogue also met with NGOs and UN representatives to strengthening relations which began when South Sudan was formed in 2011.

“Practically all the Irish NGOs are present in the Horn of Africa and I met with representatives in all three countries,” he explained.

“This is one of the most dangerous places in the world for humanitarian workers to work in and I want to recognise them and thank them for the work they are doing.”