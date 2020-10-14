Ireland's clocks may not go back this year to help people cope with Covid-19 restrictions

THE GOVERNMENT is discussing the potential for leaving the clocks unchanged this winter to help people cope with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The clocks are set to go back by one hour on October 25th, an annual tradition which is set to be abolished next year as part of a new EU-wide policy.

However, there are calls for Ireland to take on the new practice a year early, to allow people an extra hour of daylight in the evenings and make the winter less dark and difficult for those who are struggling mentally with Covid-19 restrictions.

Co-leader of the Social Democrats, Róisín Shortall TD, said she had suggested to Taoiseach Micheál Martin that the clocks should not go back this year.

Ms Shortall spoke on Newstalk Breakfast where she said the Taoiseach had agreed to consider her proposal, which she brought up as "under new arrangements next year, we are not going to be doing it anyway".

"It’s worth considering us leaving our clocks the way they are in order to have that bit more of daylight in the evening time," she said.

"I think it would help people, help older people who are living alone. The longer the day-- the more light we have in the afternoon and evening-- the better.

“It would also facilitate people getting out in the evening for exercise and generally lift the mood a little bit," she added.