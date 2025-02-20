Ireland’s CERN membership expected to be complete in 2026

IRELAND’S bid to become a member of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) has been accepted in principle it was confirmed this week.

Minister for Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless met with the Director General of CERN Fabaiola Gianotti yesterday, to discuss “the next steps towards Ireland’s Associate Membership”, his office has confirmed.

Their meeting took place during Minister Lawless’ first official visit to CERN, which is based in Meyrin, a western suburb of Geneva in Switzerland.

A delegation of representatives from over twenty Irish organisations were also on the trip, which saw them tour the laboratory, where the leading physicists and engineers use the world's largest and most complex scientific instruments to study the basic constituents of matter.

The main focus of activity at CERN is the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), which is the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator.

“This visit to CERN has cemented my belief that Ireland must be part of this incredible scientific endeavour,” Minister Lawless said following his visit.

“I was delighted to meet with Director General Gianotti and we both agreed Ireland’s Associate Membership would be of immense value to both parties.

“There is so much we can learn from the work happening here, but we also have a world-class research community who can be a real asset to CERN.

“I will return to Ireland tomorrow and push forward with plans to make this partnership with CERN a reality.

“I am optimistic that it will be ratified by the Dail, where there is already cross-party support for the initiative.”

Ireland applied for associate membership of CERN in November 2023.

Subject to funding requirements and Dáil approval, it is expected to complete the accession process to become a CERN member in 2026.

“When people think of the work happening in CERN, they invariably consider the particle accelerator, and that truly is phenomenal research,” Minister Lawless said.

“But there is so much else happening here that impacts the everyday lives of citizens, from cancer radiotherapy, to pixel technologies used for high resolution 3D colour X-ray imaging, and even measuring the DNA of art.”

He added: “I look forward to bringing my recommendation to the Dail that Ireland should be a part of this incredible endeavour, and ensure our country plays a vital role in what is one of the most important scientific undertakings in human history.”