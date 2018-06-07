Ireland's top 10 tourist attractions have been revealed

The Guinness Storehouse has been voted Ireland's top visited fee-paying attraction.

The most attended tourist attractions in Ireland have been identified and named.

List of both the top fee-paying and free attractions, determined by the number of visitors in 2017, has been put together by Fáilte Ireland.

The top 10 fee-paying attractions of last year are as follows:

10. Powerscourt Gardens & Waterfall, County Wicklow with 501,601 visitors in 2017

9. Muckross House Gardens and Traditional Farm, County Kerry with 552,923 visitors.

8. Kylemore Abbey & Gardens, County Galway with 558,000 visitors.

7. St Patrick’s Cathedral Dublin had 603,000 people visit.

6. Tayto Park, County Meath had 735,000 visits.

5. Book of Kells, Dublin with 983,410 visitors

4. National Aquatic Centre Dublin had 1,099,756 splash into their pools.

3. Dublin Zoo had 1,264,300 visitors.

2. Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience in County Clare had 1,527,000 walkers in their scenic surroundings.

1. Guinness Storehouse, Dublin snatched the number one spot with a modest 1.7 million visitors last year.

For those tourists wishing to save a penny, the most attended free attractions, counted by the number of visitors in Ireland were:

10. Farmleigh, Dublin with 359,432 visitors.

9. Science Gallery at Trinity College, Dublin had 407,529 people visit.

8. National Museum of Ireland - Archaeology, on Kildare St in the country's capital had 474,564 visitors.

7. Doneraile Wildlife Park in County Cork had 480,000 tourists visit.

6. Irish Museum of Modern Art, Dublin had 489,295 people attend.

5. DLR Lexicon1, Dublin had 525,708 people visit.

4. National Botanic Gardens, Dublin had 569,652 people view their beautiful flora and fauna.

3. Glendalough in County Wicklow was greeted with 639,826 visitors.

2. Castletown House Parklands in County Kildare had 666,541 visitors.

1. National Gallery of Ireland Dublin was the number one free Irish attraction with just over 1 million visitors.