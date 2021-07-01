AN IRISH cellist has wowed fans with a powerful rendition of one of U2’s best loved songs.

Patrick Dexter has been performing music from the peaceful tranquillity of his cottage in the west of Ireland ever since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

A Trinity College Dublin graduate with a Master’s in Politics from the University of Leiden, Patrick first moved to his secluded corner of the Emerald Isle to take up music teaching.

Joined by his wife, artist Jan Campbell, as well as their young daughter and his beloved dog Naoise, when lockdown kicked in Patrick decided to channel his considerable talents into a series of stirring performances, filmed at his cottage and uploaded to social media.

The mesmerising results have seen Patrick take the internet by storm providing comfort and solace to the many millions stuck at home during this uncertain time.

To date he has performed on CNN, BBC, ITV, Sky News, Global News Canada, RTÉ, Virgin Media, TG4 and was even invited by the Irish Embassy in the USA to play for president Joe Biden for St. Patrick’s Day.

Yet his best performance yet may have come last month, when Patrick turned his hand to U2’s signature 1987 hit Where the Streets Have No Name.

Where the Streets Have No Name by U2 (1987) Have a lovely weekend pic.twitter.com/uVJzbwa7eg — Patrick Dexter (@patrickdextervc) June 25, 2021

Taken from the band’s iconic album The Joshua Tree, the accompanying video sees Patrick performing against a breathtaking backdrop of Ireland at its most beautifully serene.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed either, with the resulting video racking up hundreds of thousands of views and listens in the space of a short few days.

Currently head of music at the County Hall Arts, London Patrick ‘s day job sees him coordinate, compose and produce music for a variety of films and arts projects.

There are exciting plans on the horizon too with Patrick currently playing cello with Oscar winner Markéta Irglova, with the pair working together on her latest song Mother.

Even better still, he has been working on a debut album due for release in Autumn 2021.