Irish family’s torment as daughter’s killer set for release from prison
Amanda Jenkins was brutally murdered by her fiancé

THE family of a young Irish woman who was brutally murdered by her abusive fiancé have spoken out about their fears as his potential prison release date draws close.

Amanda Jenkins was just 27 years old when she was killed at her home in Dublin.

Her lifeless body remained undiscovered for three days as her killer, boyfriend Stephen Carney went on a drink and drug fuelled binge in the city following the attack.

Amanda, who is described as “a bubbly character who was loved by all” was killed by Carney on October 2, 2007.

The pair had developed a romance while he was serving a sentence in Portlaoise Prison, which saw them move in together upon his release.

It was then that his abusive and controlling behaviour began to show itself, her mother Ann Jenkins explains this month in an interview for a television documentary due to be aired on TG4 next week.

Ann Jenkins and her partner Patrick Egerton

Ultimately Carney would go on to murder Amanda in their apartment on James' Street in Dublin's Liberties.

Marú inár Measc  – Dúnmharú Amanda Jenkins (The Murder of Amanda Jenkins) tells the story of Amanda’s death and the fears her family now have to face as her killer’s life sentence for her murder is nearly served.

It is due to air on Wednesday, April 12 at 9.30pm.

Through interviews with Amanda’s family and friends, the documentary navigates the difficulties of understanding coercive control and domestic violence, and how their loved one became a statistic amongst a growing number of femicide victims in Ireland.

It features contributions from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s Clíona Saidléar, who explains the frightening numbers of calls that they receive each year from victims of domestic abuse and violence.

Amanda’s mother also opens up in the documentary about the heartache of losing her only child and daughter, whom she called Mandy.

Marú inár Measc  – Dúnmharú Amanda Jenkins (The Murder of Amanda Jenkins) airs on TG4 on April 12 at 9.30pm or can be watched on TG4 Player.

