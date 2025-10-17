Irish language advocate Linda Ervine receives honorary doctorate from Open University

IRISH language activist Linda Ervine has been honoured by the Open University (OU) this week.

The east Belfast native, who founded Turas, one of the city’s largest Irish language centres, was presented with an honorary doctorate at the institution’s Belfast Degree ceremony - which marks 50 years since the first ever OU ceremony in Northern Ireland.

Over the last 50 years, the OU’s Belfast and Dublin degree ceremonies have also recognised leaders across public life, from peacebuilding and public service to the arts, education, sport and business.

Ervine has been recognised for her “outstanding contribution to education and cultural inclusion in Northern Ireland”.

“Born and raised in East Belfast in a political family of socialist and trade union activists, Linda left school at 15 with no qualifications,” the OU explains.

“Like many Open University students, she returned to education as an adult, balancing her studies with work and family life,” they add.

“A passionate lifelong learner, a short Irish language course with a cross-community women’s group proved a turning point in her life.

“Through further study, she fell in love with the language, inspired by its deep roots in Protestant communities and its ability to build bridges and friendships across communities.

“She went on to establish Turas, now one of Belfast’s largest Irish language centres, and Scoil na Soilta, the first integrated Irish-medium school in Northern Ireland.

In 2021 Ervine received an MBE for services to the Irish language.

This week she was honoured once again for her commitment to this field.

“This honorary degree is profoundly special to me and carries deep personal meaning,” Ervine said this week.

“I have always admired The Open University’s mission to make higher education accessible to so many, but it also touches me personally, because my late father completed his degree through the OU,” she added.

“Like countless others, he was able to balance full-time work with his studies thanks to the flexibility The Open University provides.

“His graduation day was one of the proudest and happiest moments of his life. For that gift and for the memories it gave him, I will always remain deeply grateful.”

The first ever Open University Belfast Degree Ceremony - planned for 1974 at Whitla Hall, Queen’s University Belfast - was cancelled due to the Loyalist Workers’ Strike.

It finally took place in 1975.

Since then, the OU has enabled study through bombings, blackouts, curfews and most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week, over 300 students from a diverse range of backgrounds received their OU degrees, graduating in subjects ranging from Nursing to Forensic Psychology.

“Linda Ervine embodies the mission of The Open University – proving that where you start in life should not limit where you go,” John D’Arcy, Director of The Open University in Ireland, said.

“Her story reflects the journeys of so many of our students: overcoming barriers, embracing flexible and inclusive learning, and using education to shape families, communities, and futures,” he added.

“As we celebrate our 50th Belfast degree ceremony and over five decades transforming lives in Northern Ireland, it is a privilege to award her this Honorary Doctorate.”

Former Irish presidents, Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese are amongst those to have received honorary OU degrees.

Oscar-winning filmmaker, Neil Jordan; sporting legends, Mary Peters and Mickey Harte; Snow Patrol frontman, Gary Lightbody; and prominent peacebuilders, Lord John Alderdice and Baroness Nuala O’Loan have also been honoured.