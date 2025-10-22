Garda Commissioner 'determined' others will face justice over Citywest violence

GARDA COMMISSIONER Justin Kelly has said he is 'determined' others will face justice over the violent scenes outside the Citywest Hotel in the Saggart area of Dublin on Tuesday.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the disturbances, including five men who were granted bail after appearing at Dublin District Court today.

The violence broke out at what was billed as a peaceful protest following the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in the area in the early hours of Monday morning.

Addressing suggestions of similar protests being held, Commissioner Kelly warned that those involved in disorder will face a 'robust response'.

He cited the November 2023 Dublin disorder, saying it was young males swayed by online content that ultimately ended up behind bars.

'Violence, threats and attacks'

Yesterday evening, around 2,000 people gathered to protest outside the Citywest Hotel, which houses people seeking international protection.

Commissioner Kelly said that at around 7pm, participants attempted to breach the garda cordon using horses and scrambler motorbikes.

He said that bricks, bottles and fireworks were aimed at gardaí, while people armed themselves with weapons and set fire to garda vehicles.

One garda was injured during the disturbances and was hospitalised with a foot injury.

Ultimately, it was local residents and businesses that were most affected, said Commissioner Kelly, something he branded 'totally unacceptable'.

"This was violence with the intent to damage the Citywest building and intimidate those within," he said.

"An Garda Síochána escalated our capacity in response to the mounting valence, threats and attacks on gardaí.

"An Garda Síochána deployed public order units, supported by water cannon, mounted units and dog units.

"Six persons were arrested and five males have appeared this morning at the Courts of Criminal Justice.

"A criminal investigation is underway into all the circumstances of this violent disorder, being led by a Senior Investigating Officer.

"I am determined that further persons will be identified and brought before the courts to face justice."

'Reckless decisions'

On reports of further gatherings this evening and in the future, Commissioner Kelly warned of the repercussions for those involved in violence.

"The evidence from the November 2023 Dublin public disorder is that young males, influenced by online content, are the ones who have ended up imprisoned for serious offences," he said.

"My clear message to persons attending any public gatherings is 'do not get involved in violent disorder'.

"Reckless decisions in this regard may affect the course of your future.

"An Garda Síochána's response to any public gathering will be fair and proportionate.

"However, I can promise that we will have a robust response again to any further disorder."