Six arrested after asylum hotel protest turns violent

AN Garda Síochána have arrested six people following a violent protest outside a Dublin hotel used to house asylum seekers.

The protest was over an alleged sexual assault involving a young girl and escalated into a riot on Tuesday night outside the Citywest Hotel in the Saggart area of southwest Dublin.

Gardaí came under sustained attack from a crowd of roughly 2,000 people.

Protesters hurled fireworks, bricks and bottles and eventually set a police van on fire while also vandalising a nearby Luas tram stop.

Police deployed over 300 officers to the scene, including riot units, mounted officers, and dog units, which were supported by air surveillance.

A water cannon was also deployed for the first time; its presence alone reportedly helped disperse parts of the crowd, though it was not actually used.

One female officer sustained a foot injury during the confrontation.

The unrest followed the court appearance of a 26-year-old man, reportedly an asylum seeker, charged in connection with the alleged assault of a 10-year-old girl who had been under state care.

During the riot masked demonstrators and people on horse-drawn carts attempted to cross police lines.

Makeshift weapons, like garden tools and bricks from damaged walls, were used by some rioters.

Gardaí have confirmed the violence was preplanned by groups coordinating online.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly condemned the events, stating, “The actions this evening can only be described as thuggery. This was a mob intent on violence against gardai.”

Deputy Garda Commissioner Paul Cleary described the incident as a “violent riot driven by thugs” and emphasised the force's preparedness, noting that intelligence had pointed to premeditated disorder, according to RTÉ.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris both strongly denounced the attacks on law enforcement.

“There is no justification for the vile abuse or the assaults on gardaí,” Martin said, who praised the swift response of police.

Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan said those responsible would face justice, warning against the weaponising of criminal cases to stir division.

Previous unrest, including the 2023 Dublin city riots and attacks in Northern Ireland this year, has resulted in similar destruction and violence.

Authorities are reviewing extensive CCTV and bodycam footage to identify more individuals involved in Tuesday’s violence.

Public transport services in the area, including Dublin Bus and Luas trams, were temporarily suspended but have since resumed.

Calm was restored by 10 pm, with clean-up efforts led by the Dublin Fire Brigade continuing into the night.

Further arrests are expected in the days ahead.