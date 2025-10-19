Man arrested after more than €14m worth of cocaine discovered in Co. Wexford

A MAN has been arrested following the discovery of more than €14m worth of cocaine at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford.

The 202.5kg of drugs, with an estimated value of approximately €14.2m, were discovered during a search of a lorry that had arrived by ferry from Dunkirk, France.

"A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda station in Co. Wexford," read a garda statement.

"Investigations are ongoing."

The latest seizure follows the discovery of 150kg of cocaine — valued at around €10.5m — at the port on Monday.

The drugs were discovered after a search of a truck and trailer unit revealed an elaborate lead-lined concealment within the vehicle's fuel tank.

A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the discovery.