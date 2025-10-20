Irish cabinet set to review 'Jennie's Law' establishing domestic violence register

JUSTICE Minister Jim O’Callaghan will this week ask Cabinet to approve new legislation establishing Ireland’s first Domestic Violence Register, to be known as Jennie’s Law.

Named in honour of Jennifer Poole, the law would allow people to see if someone has been convicted of domestic abuse against a partner.

Jennifer Poole was murdered by her ex-partner, Gavin Murphy, in 2021.

Unaware of his violent past, Jennifer was killed in her home in Finglas.

Murphy was later convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Under the proposed legislation, convictions for domestic violence will be made available online through the Courts Service, under the heading “Domestic Violence Register Judgements”.

According to the Department of Justice, the goal of the law is to help people make informed decisions about relationships, particularly where there may be fears of previous domestic violence.

The register will only list offenders if the victim agrees to their name being made public, a safeguard intended to protect survivors and their families, particularly in cases where children are involved.

“This measure will empower people to learn if someone they are dating or involved with has a history of serious domestic abuse,” O’Callaghan said.

“In Ireland, justice is required to be administered in public, and this law reflects that principle.”

The Courts Service will oversee the register’s management, with trial judges given discretion to publish details of convictions, sentencing, and other relevant information they deem appropriate.

This ensures that the context surrounding each case is fairly represented.

Jennifer's brother, Jason Poole, who has long advocated for the establishment of such a register, has been a driving force behind the campaign.

O’Callaghan, who supported the initiative as a backbench TD, praised Jason and his family’s tireless efforts.

“I am proud to be in a position to introduce legislation that honours Jennifer’s memory,” O’Callaghan said, commending the Poole family for their advocacy.

To ensure the register is more than just a list of names, it will be integrated with domestic violence support services, guiding people to the help and resources they need to prevent further harm.

If approved, Jennie’s Law would mark a big change in how Ireland addresses domestic violence, making key information accessible to people while balancing the safety of victims.