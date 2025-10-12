Police investigate 'hate-motivated' incident as Irish language sign damaged in Belfast
POLICE in Belfast are treating damage to an Irish language sign as a 'hate-motivated' incident.

The incident happened in the east of the city at around 8.15pm last night.

Police believe the Irish portion of the bilingual sign was removed with an angle grinder.

"Police are appealing for information following a report of hate-motivated criminal damage to an Irish language street sign in east Belfast tonight, Saturday, October 11," read a PSNI statement.

"The white sign to Shandon Park was cut with an angle grinder with the Irish language removed sometime around 8.15pm."

Earlier this year, a majority of councillors voted in favour of dual language signs in the area, despite opposition from unionist and Alliance representatives.

A poll by Belfast City Council also found that half of residents were opposed to the introduction of the signs.

Social media posts earlier this week appeared to show the Irish language portion of the signs had been covered with spray paint.

Anyone with information that could assist the police with their enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1298 of October 11.

See More: Belfast, Irish Language

