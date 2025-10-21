The Irish Post launches new App to connect Irish community worldwide
New platform offers readers full access to the print edition, premium digital content and archive for £4.99 a month

THE Irish Post has officially launched its new App, marking another major step in the paper’s evolution and expanding its reach across digital platforms.

While some of the newspaper’s online and social media output will remain free to access, subscribers will now be able to enjoy full digital access to the complete print edition for just £4.99 per month. The subscription also unlocks exclusive premium content and, in the coming months, access to The Irish Post’s extensive archival material which represents a rich record of Irish life in Britain over the past five decades. Watch this space!

The App — available on both iOS and Android — offers readers a smooth, easy-to-navigate experience, with each edition of the paper fully digitised and available to read anywhere in the world.

Elgin Loane, owner of The Irish Post, said:

“We’re delighted to expand our platform with the launch of The Irish Post App. When the paper was first published 55 years ago, print was our only outlet — now we’re proud to connect with readers across print, online, social media and, from today, through our new App.

“The Irish community has always been global, and this new platform allows us to bring the stories, news and culture that matter most to Irish people everywhere.”

The launch of the App marks another milestone in The Irish Post’s continuing commitment to celebrate Irish achievement, identity and community, both in Britain and around the world.

