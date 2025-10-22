Two arrested after 'viable pipe bomb' discovered following Co. Armagh pursuit
Two arrested after 'viable pipe bomb' discovered following Co. Armagh pursuit

TWO men have been arrested after a 'viable pipe bomb' was discovered in a car following a pursuit in Co. Armagh.

The incident occurred after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Lurgan in the early hours of this morning, before being brought to a halt in the Keady area around 25 miles away.

After officers discovered the device during a search of the vehicle, Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) were called, who determined it was viable.

"The viable pipe bomb was located by police in the rear of a car which had made off from officers in Lurgan early this morning, Wednesday, October 22," said Detective Inspector Danielle Moffett.

"At around 1.15am, a white Toyota Landcruiser was noted in the Lough Road area and checks of police systems revealed the vehicle had no insurance.

“When signalled to stop by police, the vehicle made off.

"An authorised pursuit was commenced and the car was subsequently stopped with the deployment of a stinger device in Keady, after travelling a considerable distance at speed.

"The occupants of the vehicle, two men aged 22 and 37, were arrested and a search of the car revealed the device, which has now been made safe.

"All roads in the area have now reopened and the arrested men remain in police custody."

The PSNI has said an investigation is ongoing and appealed to anyone with relevant information to contact the force on 101, quoting reference 67 of October 22.

