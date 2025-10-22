IT consultancy firm Saros announces new Dublin HQ as part of €8m global expansion plans
IT consultancy firm Saros announces new Dublin HQ as part of €8m global expansion plans

Justin van der Spuy and Ray Armstrong, co-founders and CEOs of Saros (Image: Enterprise Ireland)

SAROS, an IT consultancy and project management firm based in Dublin, has announced the opening of a new headquarters in the capital as part of an €8m global expansion.

The growth plans will also see the firm, founded in Dublin in 2016, establish a global delivery hub in Cape Town, South Africa.

The move will result in the creation of 50 new jobs across both countries and Saros' other key markets, doubling the company's global workforce by the end of 2027.

"Today's announcement marks a major milestone in our journey to becoming a truly global player," said Ray Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Saros Consulting.

Global expansion

Saros provides IT consulting services covering areas including digital transformation, cybersecurity and mergers and acquisitions.

Headquartered in Dublin, the company also currently has a presence in Britain, Switzerland and the US.

Over a two-year period, the next wave of Saros' expansion will see it strengthen its presence in existing markets, while entering the new market of South Africa, supported by Enterprise Ireland.

The jobs — split across all of Saros' key markets — and investment will accelerate the company's growth in its core sectors of life sciences, financial services and retail.

It will also enable it to scale its global resourcing business.

The new roles will be in project management, IT consulting and business development, supporting Saros' mission to provide high-quality, scalable resourcing solutions to multinational clients.

The new HQ in Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin has been designed with collaboration spaces and break-out rooms to support the company's expanding workforce.

'Borderless consulting'

"With this investment, we are not only creating new jobs in Ireland and South Africa, but also strengthening our ability to deliver flexible, remote-first services to enterprises across multiple regions," said Mr Armstrong.

"The investment represents our confidence in the future of distributed work and our commitment to building a truly borderless consulting practice."

Justin van der Spuy, fellow co-founder and CEO, added: "South Africa offers a strong talent pool and a strategic gateway to global markets.

"The quality of technical talent emerging from South African universities, coupled with the country's mature IT services sector, make it an ideal location for our first African hub."

