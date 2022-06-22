Irish language film 'Foscadh' wins top prize at Kimolos International Film Festival

IRISH LANGUAGE film Foscadh has won the main prize of the Kimolos International Film Festival in Greece.

The fourth edition of the festival, which took place between 13 and 20 June, sought to promote and support independent cinema by introducing more popular and lesser-known films to the local and international audience who attended the screenings.

The Gold Tree, the main prise of the festival, was awarded to Foscadh which was written and directed by first-time Irish filmmaker Seán Breathnach.

The film follows friendless recluse John Cunliffe, played by Dónall Ó Héalaí, as he is forced into the real world following the passing of his parents. Throughout the course of the film, he discovers that the land he now owns is valuable and is forced to navigate new relationships, trusting others, vengeance and romance for the first time.

The film, which is based on writer Donal Ryan's novel The Thing About December, previously won the Best Irish First Feature at the Galway Film Fleadh and was Ireland's Oscars submission.