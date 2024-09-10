Irish Minister Paschal Donohoe ‘honoured’ to be granted Freedom of the City of London
IRELAND’S Minister for Public Expenditure will be granted the Freedom of the City of London.

Paschal Donohoe, the Fine Gael TD for Dublin Central and Chairman of the Eurogroup, claims he is “privileged to accept the honour” which is one of the city’s oldest traditions.

“The financial relationship between the City of London and the EU is so important,” he added.

“That’s why dialogue between both is vital and I’m glad to have played a part in this.”

Ireland's Minister for Public Expenditure, Paschal Donohoe

Minister Donohoe will join the likes of Ed Sheeran, Bob Geldof and Dermot O’Leary when he receives his honour – all of whom have been made Freemen of the City of London.

The Freedom is believed to have begun in London in 1237 and enabled recipients, who were also required to join a Livery company, to carry out their trade.

As well as being nominated for, or applying for, the Freedom, it is also offered by the City of London Corporation to individuals as a way of paying tribute to their outstanding contribution to London or public life, or to celebrate a very significant achievement.

Minister Donohoe was in London last week, at the invitation of the Lord Mayor of London, Michael Mainelli, who is of Irish, Italian and US descent.

He gave the keynote speech at the City of London’s Financing our Future event, held at the historic Guildhall, where he revealed his close affiliation with the capital city.

“As a proud Irishman and European, my connections with the United Kingdom and London in particular run very deep, both personally and professionally,” he said.

“London is very much a home away from home for me,” he added.

“It is where I first moved to from Dublin, it’s where I started my first job, and it’s where lifelong friendships and relationships were formed.”

