Irish stars graham Norton and Nicola Coughlan join host Tina Fey on first episode of Saturday Night Live UK

IRISH stars Graham Norton and Nicola Coughlan have appeared on the first episode of the British version of hit US comedy sketch show, Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The pair appeared with SNL UK guest host Tina Fey for the opening monologue, a trademark of the original US show, which has been running for more than 50 years.

Meanwhile, despite the usual lack of success of cross-Atlantic reboots, reaction to the British version of the US comedy institution was fairly positive.

US comedian Fey, an alumnus of the original SNL, began the show by addressing why a British version of SNL was commissioned.

"Well, like so many large-scale American operations these days, no one really knows why," she quipped.

Opening the floor to questions, Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Coughlan asked Fey why a US comic was hosting the British premiere.

"The way it was explained to me was that, for this first episode anyway — how do I put this politely — none of you f****** would do it," responded Fey.

After Coughlan said British hosts may have avoided the job because 'British people tend to root for the failure of others', Fey asked: "Yeah, why are you guys like that?"

"Well, not me, I'm Irish. Educate yourself," replied Coughlan, before adding that she'd happily co-host in the future alongside Olly Murs.

Norton's takeover

Norton then popped up, pointing out that the show was being filmed at Television Centre in London, where his successful BBC chat show is produced.

"Would you mind if I came up there and just showed you a fiddly thing about this place?" he asked, before getting on stage, pulling out cue cards and proceeding to interview Fey.

"Let me help you," said Norton. "I have a gift for making American celebrities likeable to a British audience."

The pair then did a quick-fire skit on Fey's knowledge of British TV shows and advertisements.

Andrew, Mountbatten-Windsor, Keir Starmer and the Beckhams were among the targets in the ensuing show, while sketches drew inspiration from iconic British figures including David Attenborough, William Shakespeare and Paddington Bear.

Coughlan briefly reappeared at the end for a short, surreal sketch entitled 'What kind of Irish is your grandad?', in which English comedian George Foreacres did several impressions of stereotypical Irish grandfathers.

Some social media users enjoyed the comic's earworm, saying it would be stuck in their head for days, while journalist Mikey Smith said it was 'the weird I was waiting for'.

Others, however, were less impressed, with one accusing the show of aping the US version by performing 'unfunny "Oirish" skits'.

SNL has previously drawn criticism for sketches about Aer Lingus and an Irish dating show, performed with dubious Irish accents, while another from 2023 featuring actors playing Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson was accused of relying on 'worn out Irish stereotypes'.

'Astonishing achievement'

On the whole, the show was met with a generally mixed-to-positive reception from critics.

That will no doubt please producers given the usual fate of cross-Atlantic reboots as well as claims that some were expecting — or even hoping — the show would flop.

One of the pessimists was Metro columnist Adam Miller, who feared the jokes would cater for an American audience follow a relatively tame trailer.

In a four-star review, he wrote: "I braced myself for a car crash. In hindsight, I'm almost embarrassed by how little faith I had."

He added: "There isn't a single thing I would change about this debut.

"I am genuinely stunned SNL UK could be this strong — that one show could platform so many brilliant new comics, bring live music back to television, and make Saturday night tele genuinely exciting again.

"It's an astonishing achievement, and one that might just mark the beginning of a new era in British comedy."

Also awarding four stars, Ed Power of the Telegraph similarly said the show defied dire expectations, adding: "Was it a crime against comedy — as the original Saturday Night Live often is nowadays? No — and by any reasonable measure it was off to a flying start."

Lucy Mangan of the Guardian awarded the show three stars out of five, saying she expected it to build on its early potential.

"It could have been a lot, lot worse. And it could have been a lot better," she wrote.

"But it is likely to become so as the team and the audience settle in over the coming weeks and we might see some recurring characters and start to build a rhythm and rapport with the show.

"And honestly — it felt refreshing to see an ambition/piece of madness like retooling a legacy US brand for this septic isle even being attempted.

"It did not fail. And in the coming weeks, let's hope, it can build towards real success."

Similarly, Nick Hilton of the Independent award the premiere three stars, writing: "What SNL UK's opening episode does demonstrate is a willingness to push the envelope, to risk bad taste.

"Borrowing a beloved American format might feel a bit stale, but there are notes of new ingredients that could offer something fresh."

The opening episode drew a respectable 226,000 viewers for the 10pm time slot on Sky One.

There will be more Irish involvement in next weekend's instalment when Co. Down actor Jamie Dornan takes over from Fey as guest host.

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