'It used to be Surf or Daz': TD's rambling washing powder speech in the Dáil goes viral
News

'It used to be Surf or Daz': TD's rambling washing powder speech in the Dáil goes viral

Mattie McGrath went on a bit of a tangent during Thursday's debate (Images: Maria Averburg / Getty Images; Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

A CLIP of a TD's speech in which he digresses into an aside about laundry and washing powder has gone viral.

Mattie McGrath, an Independent TD for Tipperary, was addressing the chamber on Thursday during a debate on a Bill to amend the Planning and Development Act.

The Bill seeks to change the current substitute consent procedures.

McGrath opened his speech by criticising the lack of time given to discuss amendments and that legislation is being rushed through.

He then turned his ire towards An Bord Pleanála, saying it was 'not fit for purpose' and the political influence in the system would become apparent when 'the dirty linen is washed'.

That led McGrath into his rapid, rambling aside about washing powder, complete with a smattering of Irish.

'Not up to speed with the capsules'

McGrath's speech in the video below may be a bit difficult to pick out for some, so here's the text based on the Dáil record of the debate, no doubt transcribed by someone with an impeccable ear.

"There is too much political influence, as Deputy [Brian] Leddin alluded to," said McGrath.

"It is not transparent. We will see this when all the dirty linen is washed.

"If the clothes were hanging out on the line on a good summer's day like today they would be fairly well stained.

"They would need the washing machine and Daz or whatever is used now. They have gone away from Daz.

"I am not saying that I am a bad homemaker and I do not do some washing but I am not up to speed with the capsules that go into the washing machine.

"It used to be Surf and Daz when I was a duine óg (young person). The Ceann Comhairle will also remember them.

"We have a lot of clearing up to do. The Bill is not fit for purpose."

For his part, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl seemed rather bemused by the whole thing.

'Superb'

McGrath's unexpected but humorous aside has since gone viral on Twitter, with the 30-second clip having been viewed 1.5million times.

Virgin Media journalist Richard Chambers branded it 'superb' and comedian Justine Stafford likened it to her 'at 3am talking to the taxi driver on the way home'.

Meanwhile, author and journalist Seamus O'Reilly compared it to one of Grandpa Abe's rambling monologues in The Simpsons.

Here's some of the reaction to the clip featuring the 63-year-old Tipp man.

See More: Dail Eireann, Mattie McGrath

Related

Bono and wife Ali Hewson make rare joint public appearance at the Dáil to hear speech by US Democrat Nancy Pelosi
News 3 years ago

Bono and wife Ali Hewson make rare joint public appearance at the Dáil to hear speech by US Democrat Nancy Pelosi

By: Aidan Lonergan

'Futile and unreal' – 12 facts about the historic first meeting of Dáil Éireann on January 21, 1919
News 4 years ago

'Futile and unreal' – 12 facts about the historic first meeting of Dáil Éireann on January 21, 1919

By: Irish Post

Religious orders have paid less than quarter of redress payments to Irish victims of institutional abuse
News 5 years ago

Religious orders have paid less than quarter of redress payments to Irish victims of institutional abuse

By: Erica Doyle Higgins

Latest

Days out in ancient Celtic lands
Travel 1 hour ago

Days out in ancient Celtic lands

By: Mal Rogers

Liz Truss joins race to become Prime Minister
News 5 hours ago

Liz Truss joins race to become Prime Minister

By: Connell McHugh

Irish Athletic Boxing Association set to have its funding cut if reform is not implemented
Sport 7 hours ago

Irish Athletic Boxing Association set to have its funding cut if reform is not implemented

By: Connell McHugh

'Manipulative' Co. Down pensioner jailed for sexual assaults on child and young woman
News 1 day ago

'Manipulative' Co. Down pensioner jailed for sexual assaults on child and young woman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three jailed over 'brutal and sickening' killing of father-of-nine Edward Meenan in Derry
News 1 day ago

Three jailed over 'brutal and sickening' killing of father-of-nine Edward Meenan in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy