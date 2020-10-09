THIS FRIDAY, October 9 is officially Beer and Pizza Day.

There are few culinary combinations quite as delectable as that of an ice-cold alcoholic brew and a perfectly cooked pizza.

Beer and Pizza Day wasn’t just created as a celebration of this winning duo though.

It’s about celebrating the good things in life; however simple they may be.

While the partnership of pizza and beer is in its relative infancy, both have a history dating back centuries.

Beer is thought to be the oldest alcoholic beverage on the planet with a history that dates all the way back to the Ancient Egyptians.

In those days, it was viewed as more than just a simple thirst-quencher – it was the protein shake of is times, providing calories and whatever else was needed to get through the day.

Pizza, meanwhile, has its roots in Italy, at the year 997 AD to be precise.

The very first, truly authentic, pizza was the iconic margherita, and a trio of toppings that have taken on iconic status around the world: parmesan, oregano and tomato.

Toppings have evolved in the centuries since to take in everything from pepperoni to pineapple, but one thing remains true: pizza is best served with a beer.

With every corner of the country offering up their own spin on the Italian classic, Ireland is no different, as this Guinness-infused breakfast-themed effort attests.

Guinness Irish Breakfast Pizza

What you will need:

For the Guinness pizza dough

500 of grams of bread flour

16 grams of fine sea salt

1 gram active dry yeast

1 can of Guinness Beer

For the pizza topping

3 oz. of corned beef

3 oz. fontina cheese, sliced

1 egg

3-4 slices of very thinly sliced potatoes

chopped parsley

How to make it:

The Guinness pizza dough

Pour the flour into a mixing bowl.

Add in the active dry yeast and fine sea salt.

Whisk all of the dry ingredients together in your mixing bowl.

Pour in the Guinness and blend the ingredients together with either a spoon or your hands.

Once the ingredients have bonded, move to a clean bowl and cover with a damp kitchen towel or plastic wrap.

Let the dough sit at room temperature for 18 hours, it will have at least doubled in volume. You should be able to see tiny little air bubbles in the dough.

Transfer dough to a floured work surface. Gently shape into a rough rectangle. Divide into equal portions.

Working with one portion at a time, gather four corners to center to create four folds. Turn seam side down and mold gently into a ball.

Dust dough with flour; set aside on work surface or a floured baking sheet. Repeat with remaining portions.

The Guinness pizza