Women and beer – how two female pint experts plan to shatter the stereotypes

A PAIR of pint experts will take to the stage in London next month to shatter the stereotypes that exist around women and beer.

Irish writer Ali Dunworth and British beer expert Melissa Cole will tackle the female connection to the pint and the role of women in the history of brewing at an event due to take place at the plush British department store Fortnum & Mason.

The Beer & Brigid's Day gathering will also see the pair celebrate St Brigid herself – the Irish patron saint of beer, among other things.

“We will explore women's role in the history of brewing and also discuss how and why pints are often seen as a man's drink but they are very much for everyone,” Dunworth, who is the author of A Compendium of Irish Pints, told the Irish Post this week.

The event came about due to the recent recognition for the Irish saint which saw St Brigid’s Day made a public holiday in Ireland for the first time in 2023.

“I'd been chatting with Fortnum & Mason and Melissa Cole about doing an event celebrating beer from a woman's perspective and we thought that the new(ish) Irish holiday St Brigid's Day felt like a great fit to explore that more,” Dunworth said.

“Brigid is said to have performed many miracles and one of them was turning bathwater into beer,” she explained.

“She was also an expert brewer of ale and is often referred to as the patron saint of brewing.”

So where do women feature in the history of Irish brewing?

“There's St Brigid, then the medieval alewives and then the home brewers,” Dunworth says.

“On the day we will also discuss women's place in pubs and with pints over the years.

"And we'll taste some great beers and food too - hopefully a few Irish beers.”

Beer, Brews and Bold Women: Beer tasting with Melissa Cole & Ali Dunworth takes place at Fortnum & Mason on Thursday, February 6 from 6.30 - 8pm. Tickets here.