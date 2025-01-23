Women and beer – how two female pint experts plan to shatter the stereotypes
Culture

Women and beer – how two female pint experts plan to shatter the stereotypes

A PAIR of pint experts will take to the stage in London next month to shatter the stereotypes that exist around women and beer.

Irish writer Ali Dunworth and British beer expert Melissa Cole will tackle the female connection to the pint and the role of women in the history of brewing at an event due to take place at the plush British department store Fortnum & Mason.

The Beer & Brigid's Day gathering will also see the pair celebrate St Brigid herself – the Irish patron saint of beer, among other things.

Irish writer Ali Dunworth (Pic: Mel Mullan)

“We will explore women's role in the history of brewing and also discuss how and why pints are often seen as a man's drink but they are very much for everyone,” Dunworth, who is the author of A Compendium of Irish Pints, told the Irish Post this week.

The event came about due to the recent recognition for the Irish saint which saw St Brigid’s Day made a public holiday in Ireland for the first time in 2023.

“I'd been chatting with Fortnum & Mason and Melissa Cole about doing an event celebrating beer from a woman's perspective and we thought that the new(ish) Irish holiday St Brigid's Day felt like a great fit to explore that more,” Dunworth said.

Beer expert Melissa Cole

“Brigid is said to have performed many miracles and one of them was turning bathwater into beer,” she explained.

“She was also an expert brewer of ale and is often referred to as the patron saint of brewing.”

So where do women feature in the history of Irish brewing?

“There's St Brigid, then the medieval alewives and then the home brewers,” Dunworth says.

“On the day we will also discuss women's place in pubs and with pints over the years.

"And we'll taste some great beers and food too - hopefully a few Irish beers.”

Beer, Brews and Bold Women: Beer tasting with Melissa Cole & Ali Dunworth takes place at Fortnum & Mason on Thursday, February 6 from 6.30 - 8pm. Tickets here.

See More: Beer, St Brigid, Women

Related

‘In The Press’ exhibition with Hypha Studio celebrates artists with Irish connections
Culture 6 days ago

‘In The Press’ exhibition with Hypha Studio celebrates artists with Irish connections

By: Irish Post

Irish Heritage mark 50th anniversary
Culture 2 weeks ago

Irish Heritage mark 50th anniversary

By: Malcolm McNally

From Oscars to obituaries - the top stories on the Irish arts scene in 2024
Culture 3 weeks ago

From Oscars to obituaries - the top stories on the Irish arts scene in 2024

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Micheál Martin accuses rivals of 'subversion' of constitution after failure to elect new Taoiseach
News 17 hours ago

Micheál Martin accuses rivals of 'subversion' of constitution after failure to elect new Taoiseach

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland on red alert with 'dangerous and destructive' Storm Éowyn imminent
News 19 hours ago

Ireland on red alert with 'dangerous and destructive' Storm Éowyn imminent

By: Gerard Donaghy

Four men appear in court after being arrested for disruptive behaviour at Dublin Airport
News 20 hours ago

Four men appear in court after being arrested for disruptive behaviour at Dublin Airport

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí launch murder investigation following death of man in Co. Wicklow
News 20 hours ago

Gardaí launch murder investigation following death of man in Co. Wicklow

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation after attempted arson attack on house by hooded men
News 21 hours ago

Investigation after attempted arson attack on house by hooded men

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police name man who died one month after Co. Tyrone collision
News 21 hours ago

Police name man who died one month after Co. Tyrone collision

By: Gerard Donaghy