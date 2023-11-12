Appeal after early morning arson attack in Co. Antrim
News

Appeal after early morning arson attack in Co. Antrim

POLICE have appealed for information after a reported arson attack at a property in Co. Antrim on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a ground floor flat in the Boyd Court area of Ballycastle at around 4.45am.

While no one was in the flat at the time, other residents had to be evacuated while emergency services dealt with the blaze.

Detective Sergeant Colhoun of the PSNI revealed fuel blocks were used to feed the fire.

"Shortly after 4.45am, it was reported that entry had been gained to a ground floor flat in the area through a front window with fuel blocks placed on a sofa inside and set alight," he said.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended, with all residents safely removed from the building and the fire extinguished.

"It is not believed that anyone was inside the ground floor flat at the time of the incident."

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 247 11/11/23.

See More: Antrim, Ballycastle

Related

Man who drove car at police officers is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
News 41 minutes ago

Man who drove car at police officers is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police name elderly woman who died in two-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim
News 6 days ago

Police name elderly woman who died in two-vehicle collision in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two people in serious condition in hospital following collision on Irish road
News 1 week ago

Two people in serious condition in hospital following collision on Irish road

By: Irish Post

Latest

Tánaiste urges China to use Russian influence to end ‘brutal’ Ukraine war
News 2 days ago

Tánaiste urges China to use Russian influence to end ‘brutal’ Ukraine war

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as international leaders meet in France
News 2 days ago

Taoiseach calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as international leaders meet in France

By: Fiona Audley

Police appeal after stolen car used in second burglary in same morning
News 2 days ago

Police appeal after stolen car used in second burglary in same morning

By: Fiona Audley

Four people arrested in Northern Ireland over 70 historic offences
News 2 days ago

Four people arrested in Northern Ireland over 70 historic offences

By: Irish Post

Bill banning sale of vapes to children passes through Dáil
News 2 days ago

Bill banning sale of vapes to children passes through Dáil

By: Fiona Audley