Appeal after early morning arson attack in Co. Antrim

POLICE have appealed for information after a reported arson attack at a property in Co. Antrim on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a ground floor flat in the Boyd Court area of Ballycastle at around 4.45am.

While no one was in the flat at the time, other residents had to be evacuated while emergency services dealt with the blaze.

Detective Sergeant Colhoun of the PSNI revealed fuel blocks were used to feed the fire.

"Shortly after 4.45am, it was reported that entry had been gained to a ground floor flat in the area through a front window with fuel blocks placed on a sofa inside and set alight," he said.

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended, with all residents safely removed from the building and the fire extinguished.

"It is not believed that anyone was inside the ground floor flat at the time of the incident."

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 247 11/11/23.