Jail for ‘cruel and violent’ man who subjected children to ‘horrific ordeal’
A VIOLENT man who subjected children to a “horrific ordeal” has been jailed today.

Andrew Greenlee was sentenced at Newry Crown Court for nine offences including cruelty to children, common assault and criminal damage.

The 35-year-old, of Austin Drive in Tandragee, Co. Armagh, was sentenced to five years.

He will serve two years and six months in prison and two years and six months on licence.

Speaking after the sentencing, the PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Leah Crothers said: “Andrew Greenlee was cruel and violent, and put these children through a horrific ordeal.

“We commend their bravery in coming forward and supporting our investigation to bring their abuser to justice.”

She added: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland take reports of child abuse extremely seriously.

“We have a team of dedicated detectives in our Child Abuse Investigation Unit (CAIU) who will robustly investigate all reports and who remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of abuse before the courts to answer for their crimes.

“If you are concerned that a child may be being neglected or abused in any way, please come forward to police by calling 101, or in an emergency 999.”

