Jameson pledge to help 1,000 people take time off work to celebrate St Patrick's Day

JAMESON IS taking extra steps to ensure people find a way to make it a memorable St Patrick’s Day.

Covid-19 may have put paid to the usual festivities, but the Irish whiskey giant is pulling out all the stops to ensure America’s Irish contingent mark the day in style.

This year Jameson is pledging to help 1,000 people in the US take some well-earned time off work to celebrate St Patrick's Day on March 17.

The spirits brand is calling on the public to take some SPTO (St Patrick's Time Off).

As an extra incentive, Jameson is offering $50 each to 1,000 lucky people to help them celebrate the famously boozy Irish holiday.

Advertisement

Jameson will be promoting the new SPTO for the next month up until the big day.

It’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their St Patrick’s Day plans.

Best of all, everything they are organising has been put together to enjoy from the comfort of your home. Just remember the golden rule: drink in moderation.

The festivities include a virtual global concert featuring musician Jessie Reyez, a 'Hometainment' kit to create an at-home bar experience, and a selection of suitably Irish cocktail recipes.

To help promote the campaign, actors/comedians Retta Sirleaf (Parks & Recreation, Good Girls) and Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine Nine) are starring in a new advert promoting the SPTO pledge.

Anyone looking to enjoy the St Patrick’s Day concert livestream, "Jameson Connects Jessie Reyez with Friends" global livestream concert, can also look forward to performances from up-and-coming Irish acts like Kojaque and Denise Chaila.

Advertisement

In order to be in with a chance of winning one of the $50 prizes, simply go online and pledge to take a #JamesonSPTO.

Entrants will then receive a special Drizly code and enter to be among the 1,000 people to win the St Patrick's Day cash.

As an extra incentive, each winner will also see $50 donated in their name to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation.

That’s on top of the $150,000 Jameson is donating to the organisation.

Happy St Patrick’s Day.