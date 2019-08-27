'KENTUCKY FRIED Chicken-like plant-based substance' doesn't quite have the same ring to it, but as long as it tastes good who cares?

For the second time this summer, Kentucky Fried Chicken are trialling vegan products on their menu, and people are losing their minds.

It’s Kentucky Fried Chicken but it’s made with @BeyondMeat. It’s confusing, but it’s also delicious. Feast on these Kentucky Fried miracles tomorrow while they last at KFC in Atlanta, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/lC5oYM1cmk — KFC (@kfc) August 26, 2019

Following the success of the ‘Imposter Burger’ which was trialled in a (very) select few stores in England in July, the fast-food giant has announced they will now be launching vegan ‘chicken’ nuggets at an Atlanta-based store in the United States to see how the item would fare on menus worldwide.

The nuggets and ‘wings’, which will be made in partnership with meat substitute company Beyond Meat, are presented as “a Kentucky fried miracle” and promises to be “still finger lickin’ good”.

Shares in the plant-based food company Beyond Meat rose by 4% with the announcement of the trial, and vegans and vegetarians across the world seem eager to try the new addition to the menu.

I am half tempted to drive my ass to Atlanta for vegan KFC tomorrow — goose hater (@NikeScarKyle) August 26, 2019

Me: I hate fast food. I have no interest in the impossible whopper at all, ew!

KFC: we’re thinking about vegan fried chicken

Me: pic.twitter.com/4trIXmIibI — ☀k✨small bread (@Kristen_Wad) August 26, 2019

Some meat eaters are weirdly infuriated by the idea, as though it means they will be forced to eat the vegan version. We can confirm that the regular chicken will still be on sale—this move simply allows KFC to make money from the ever-growing vegan movement.

It better be chicken!!!! It's so bogus that Fast Food restaurants are starting to serve meatless meat!!! Like Burger Kings beefless burger!!!! Can't call that a Whopper! — Mary Niven (@MAVPN1964) August 26, 2019

As it stands, the only food items available to vegans on a regular Irish KFC menu is fries and baked beans, unless they request mashed potato or corn on the cob to come without any butter.

Still though, nobody tell Piers Morgan, who famously had a meltdown when Greggs launched their (delicious) vegan sausage rolls.