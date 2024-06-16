Latest arrest in connection with Dublin riots brings total to 40

A MAN has been arrested in connection with rioting that occurred in Dublin last November.

It brings to 40 the total number of arrests made in connection with the disorder.

On Friday, gardaí said they had arrested a man in his 20s in Dublin as part of their investigations into the events of November 23, 2023.

The day after the riots, gardaí said they had arrested 34 people in connection with the disorder.

Six more people have since been arrested, including the man held on Friday.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The rioting followed a stabbing attack on children earlier that day, which left a five-year-old girl in a critical condition.

During the disorder, shops were looted while garda and public transport vehicles were set alight.

Twelve garda were injured in assaults during the rioting, including one who had to have a toe amputated.

An Garda Síochána has urged anyone with information about the events on November 23 to contact the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.