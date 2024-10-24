Legislation providing free HRT treatment for menopausal women passes through Dáil
News

Legislation providing free HRT treatment for menopausal women passes through Dáil

LEGISLATION which would provide free hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for all menopausal women in Ireland has passed all stages in the Dáil.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly introduced the legislation as part of the Health Insurance (Amendment) Bill, which passed through the Dáil last night.

Under Ireland’s Budget 2025, €20m is due to be made available to subsidise the scheme from January 2025.

"I'm pleased that Dáil Éireann has provided a legal basis for the provision of free HRT to women experiencing the symptoms of menopause,” Mr Donnelly said.

"We will ensure that where a woman has been prescribed HRT by her healthcare provider to alleviate the symptoms associated with all stages of menopause, the cost of those products will be met by the State.”

He added: "Since I became Minister for Health in 2020, I’ve prioritised progressing women’s health, and I’m proud to say that since 2020 this government has allocated €180m to targeted new developments in women’s healthcare.

"This has ensured new services in menopause and endometriosis, the roll-out of free contraception, publicly-funded IVF, and a range of initiatives to deliver more timely care to women."

The legislation is now due to go to Seanad Éireann.

See More: HRT, Ireland

Related

Walking the Irish path — Manchester's Irish Language Arts Festival returns
News 7 hours ago

Walking the Irish path — Manchester's Irish Language Arts Festival returns

By: Mark Gourlay

Wolfe Tones announce they will play one last gig in 2025
News 9 hours ago

Wolfe Tones announce they will play one last gig in 2025

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man jailed for possessing indecent images of children
News 9 hours ago

Man jailed for possessing indecent images of children

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

New direct flights from Ireland to Las Vegas begin departing this week
News 1 day ago

New direct flights from Ireland to Las Vegas begin departing this week

By: Fiona Audley

Murderer on the run from Northern Irish prison arrested in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Murderer on the run from Northern Irish prison arrested in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Tumbling Paddies and BibleCode Sundays turn out for Irish charity fundraiser
Entertainment 1 day ago

Tumbling Paddies and BibleCode Sundays turn out for Irish charity fundraiser

By: Irish Post

Former home of missing Kyran Durnin searched by gardai
News 1 day ago

Former home of missing Kyran Durnin searched by gardai

By: Fiona Audley

‘Every parent’s worst nightmare': Funeral confirmed for young man who died in Galway crash
News 1 day ago

‘Every parent’s worst nightmare': Funeral confirmed for young man who died in Galway crash

By: Fiona Audley