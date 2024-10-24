Legislation providing free HRT treatment for menopausal women passes through Dáil

LEGISLATION which would provide free hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for all menopausal women in Ireland has passed all stages in the Dáil.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly introduced the legislation as part of the Health Insurance (Amendment) Bill, which passed through the Dáil last night.

Under Ireland’s Budget 2025, €20m is due to be made available to subsidise the scheme from January 2025.

"I'm pleased that Dáil Éireann has provided a legal basis for the provision of free HRT to women experiencing the symptoms of menopause,” Mr Donnelly said.

"We will ensure that where a woman has been prescribed HRT by her healthcare provider to alleviate the symptoms associated with all stages of menopause, the cost of those products will be met by the State.”

He added: "Since I became Minister for Health in 2020, I’ve prioritised progressing women’s health, and I’m proud to say that since 2020 this government has allocated €180m to targeted new developments in women’s healthcare.

"This has ensured new services in menopause and endometriosis, the roll-out of free contraception, publicly-funded IVF, and a range of initiatives to deliver more timely care to women."

The legislation is now due to go to Seanad Éireann.