Leo Varadkar: 'There is no reason to believe that we will be forced to go into a fourth lockdown’
News

Leo Varadkar: 'There is no reason to believe that we will be forced to go into a fourth lockdown’

LEO VARADKAR says there is “no reason to believe” Ireland will be forced to go back into lockdown for a fourth time due to the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Despite cases continuing to rise across Ireland, the Tanaiste remains confident the country can look forward to an outdoor summer.

The Fine Gael leader told the Irish Independent:“There is no reason to believe that we will be forced to go into a fourth lockdown because of the variant.

“We can still have an outdoor summer holiday and look forward to schools and colleges going back safely in September when all adults are vaccinated.

“And we may be vaccinating teenagers at that point too.”

Varadkar’s positive assessment differents from that of the Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, who warned earlier this week that a fourth wave is “going to happen”.

Martin said: "We need to get it into our heads that the Delta variant is real and it is going to happen.

"If the forecasts don’t turn out as bad as people have said, well that’s good news all round but we have to take on board what has been forecasted and deal decisively with that.”

The Irish Government is in the process of negotiating several deals to buy spare vaccines from other EU member states.

One deal has already been reached, in principle, for the purchase of one million unwanted jabs in Romania.

It comes as part of a concerted effort to boost Ireland’s vaccination rollout in a bid to combat the rising case numbers brought on by the emerging Delta variant.

See More: Coronavirus, Covid-19, Leo Varadkar, Lockdown

Related

Dublin scientist urges Irish government to allow fully vaccinated to resume aspects of normal life
News 6 days ago

Dublin scientist urges Irish government to allow fully vaccinated to resume aspects of normal life

By: Jack Beresford

Mrs Brown’s Boys cancelled by BBC due to Covid-19 restrictions
News 1 week ago

Mrs Brown’s Boys cancelled by BBC due to Covid-19 restrictions

By: Jack Beresford

Pubs and restaurants told serving alcohol in new outdoor areas is breach of Covid regulations
News 1 week ago

Pubs and restaurants told serving alcohol in new outdoor areas is breach of Covid regulations

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Donald Trump voted 4th worst US President of all time
News 1 day ago

Donald Trump voted 4th worst US President of all time

By: Harry Brent

Nelson Mandela addresses Dáil during official state visit to Ireland on this day in 1990
Irish History 1 day ago

Nelson Mandela addresses Dáil during official state visit to Ireland on this day in 1990

By: Harry Brent

Waste management leaders Powerday strengthen London presence with new acquisition
Business 1 day ago

Waste management leaders Powerday strengthen London presence with new acquisition

By: Irish Post

Ian Bailey told French prosecutors to 'Póg mo thóin' when they demanded he face trial in Paris
News 1 day ago

Ian Bailey told French prosecutors to 'Póg mo thóin' when they demanded he face trial in Paris

By: Harry Brent

WATCH: 'Instant karma' as Dublin cyclist crashes into parked car while abusing motorist
News 1 day ago

WATCH: 'Instant karma' as Dublin cyclist crashes into parked car while abusing motorist

By: Harry Brent