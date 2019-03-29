Liam Neeson now removed from Queen's University prospectus after racism row earlier this year
News

Liam Neeson now removed from Queen's University prospectus after racism row earlier this year

Irish actor Liam Neeson has been removed from a Queen's University Belfast prospectus after comments he made in the build up to the release of his new film Cold Pursuit.

The Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster has reported that it received ‘inside information’ from a source that Mr Neeson was due to be in this year's new guide for students.

But instructions were circulated for the Ballymena native to be removed from the prospectus in the aftermath of his comments.

Liam Neeson featured in the university's 2018 and 2019 prospectus in the 'heritage and heroes' section, but will not feature in this year's edition.

Advertisement
Liam Neeson attends the Netflix's "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" NYFF Red Carpet Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on October 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Netflix)

The actor said in interviews with The Independent and Good Morning America earlier this year that he had sought to kill a black person following the rape of a close friend.

Neeson, 66, has come under fire after admitting he once had violent thoughts about killing a random black man when someone close to him was raped, adding that he was "ashamed and horrified" of his feelings afterwards.

"I'm not racist - this was nearly 40 years ago,” he said.

Honour

"I was trying to show honour, to stand up for my dear friend in this terribly medieval fashion. No violence ever occurred, thanks be to God".

The Co. Antrim native recalled his childhood in Northern Ireland during the Troubles - saying he was surrounded by violence and bigotry, but was "never part of it".

Advertisement

Asked what he wanted people to learn from his experience, he said: "To talk. To open up. We all like to pretend we're politically correct in this country...in mine, too.

"You sometimes just have to scratch the surface and you discover this racism and bigotry, and it's there."

See More: Belfast, Liam Neeson, Queens University

Related

Ruth Maguire funeral: Tragic Irish mum to be laid to rest in wedding dress she never got to wear
News 1 week ago

Ruth Maguire funeral: Tragic Irish mum to be laid to rest in wedding dress she never got to wear

By: Aidan Lonergan

Death of Irish mother-of-three Ruth Maguire being treated as tragic event
News 1 week ago

Death of Irish mother-of-three Ruth Maguire being treated as tragic event

By: Jack Beresford

Body found in Carlingford Lough in search for missing Irish mother-of-three Ruth Maguire
News 1 week ago

Body found in Carlingford Lough in search for missing Irish mother-of-three Ruth Maguire

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Enniskillen’s Kieran McKenna set to continue as first team coach after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named permanent Manchester United manager
News 17 hours ago

Enniskillen’s Kieran McKenna set to continue as first team coach after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named permanent Manchester United manager

By: Stephen Mahon

Five injured after aggravated burglary in Shaen, Portlaoise
News 18 hours ago

Five injured after aggravated burglary in Shaen, Portlaoise

By: Stephen Mahon

UEFA charge Ireland over John Delaney tennis ball protest during Georgia match
News 19 hours ago

UEFA charge Ireland over John Delaney tennis ball protest during Georgia match

By: Stephen Mahon

Arlene Foster hands Theresa May fresh Brexit blow as she confirms DUP won’t back deal
News 1 day ago

Arlene Foster hands Theresa May fresh Brexit blow as she confirms DUP won’t back deal

By: Stephen Mahon

‘He has a wand of a left foot’ – Mick McCarthy on Ireland goalscorer Conor Hourihane
Sport 1 day ago

‘He has a wand of a left foot’ – Mick McCarthy on Ireland goalscorer Conor Hourihane

By: Stephen Mahon