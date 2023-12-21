Life sentence for man who brutally murdered elderly neighbour Pauline Quinn

A MAN who brutally murdered his neighbour has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Laurence Bierton was jailed for life yesterday at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was found guilty of murdering 72-year-old Pauline Quinn following a trial at the same court which concluded on December 14.

The court heard how Ms Quinn, aged 72, was found unconscious in the living room of her bungalow in Rayton Spur, Worksop on November 9, 2021.

The much-loved mother, sister and grandmother had suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after emergency services had forced entry to her home address.

A murder investigation was launched and a suspect was arrested the following morning.

Bierton, 63, was detained at a petrol station in Barnsley after the Renault Clio he had stolen from Ms Quinn was tracked by officers.

Bierton had previously served nearly 25 years in prison for killing two women in 1995.

Sisters Aileen Dudhill, aged 79, and Elsie Gregory, aged 72, were murdered by Bierton in Rotherham.

He was released in 2020 and later moved to the Worksop area.

Bierton was found guilty of Pauline's murder and an additional charge of theft following his trial at Nottingham Crown Court,.

On December 20, Judge Mr Justice Pepperall ruled that Bierton must serve a whole life order, which means he will never be released from prison.

He added that Mrs Quinn’s murder was a "senseless and brutal" attack on "an elderly and vulnerable" woman in her own home.

"You surprised her by leaping over her garden fence and asking for money so you could buy alcohol,” he said.

“When she refused, you pushed her to the floor and pursued her into her own living room.

"She activated the alarm cord to desperately summon help. You then went about bludgeoning her to death.”

He added: “This was not an explosive frenzied attack but a man that was in control.

“She was murdered in her own home where she should have been safe. This was a brutal and sustained attack.

"You must never again have the opportunity to walk the streets and endanger women in their own homes. You should remain in prison for the rest of your life."

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Bierton is a violent and dangerous criminal who will quite rightly spend a long time behind bars.

“This was an appalling crime that shocked the local community and devastated Pauline's family and friends.

"As this case finally comes to an end, I would like to pay tribute to Pauline's family, who have shown enormous dignity throughout the legal process.

"We know that no sentence can possibly compensate for the loss of a much-loved mother, sister and grandmother, but I do hope this sentence provides them with some degree of closure.”

In a statement made following the sentencing, Ms Quinn’s family described how their mother “lived life to the full” before her killer “tore their family apart.”

Pauline’s son, Tom Quinn, and daughters Janice Quinn and Lisa Rummery, released a joint statement on behalf of the family revealing the torment they have faced following her death.

“We, Pauline’s family, are tortured by the circumstances of her death,” they said.

“In what should have been the safety of her own home, our mother suffered a vicious and sustained attack.

“Her age and frailty meant she had no chance of defending herself. Seeing the details of the injuries she suffered was extremely distressing.”

“Hearing a recording of her being beaten to death was hugely traumatising.

“It brought home the full horror of the attack and her utter helplessness before her assailant. The nature of our mother’s death has inflicted enormous and lasting damage on our whole family."

They added: "We would prefer to remember our mother as the happy and caring person she was. Despite her frailty, she was determined to live life to the full.

“She always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved her bungalow and liked to potter around her garden. Driving her car gave her a strong sense of independence.

“And of course, there was Charlie, her dog, who gave her such energy and motivation.

"It is difficult to accept that she has gone. We grieve her loss and miss her deeply.”