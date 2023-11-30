Lock of Oscar Wilde’s hair expected to fetch €8k at auction
News

Lock of Oscar Wilde’s hair expected to fetch €8k at auction

A lock of Oscar Wilde's hair will go under the hammer next month (Pic: Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers)

A LOCK of hair belonging to the Irish literary icon Oscar Wilde is set to go under the hammer in Kilkenny next month.

The item will feature in Fonsie Mealy’s Rare Book and Collectors’ Sale on December 12 and 13.

Previously owned by the writer’s son, it was gifted to Irish actor Michael Mac Liammoir in 1960 after the first London performance of his pioneering one-man show The Importance of Being Oscar, which he compiled from Wilde’s writings.

A lock of Oscar Wilde's hair is among the items that will go under the hammer next month (Pic: Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers)

Wilde’s son, Vyvyan Holland, then aged 74, was present at that premiere and came backstage after the show, told Mac Liammóir he had been moved by the performance and presented him with a lock of his father’s hair.

The present owner acquired the item at a Fonsie Mealy’s auction in December 2007, and has kept it unopened since then, the auctioneers have confirmed.

Presented in Mealy’s sealed custom made box, also containing a manuscript note reading ‘Piece of Oscar Wilde’s hair/Very important’, in Mac Liammoir’s hand, the item will be sold with a range of items, including a copy of the actor's published script from 1963 and a selection of eight publicity photographs of the actor in various roles, from his own collection, some which he has inscribed.

Important 1916 documents, including a rare copy of Irish War News, will also be up for sale

The lot is expected to fetch between €6,000 - €8,000 when it goes under the hammer.

Elsewhere in the sale, which takes place at Fonsie Mealy’s Auction Rooms in Castlecomer, a Collection of Irish Literature, including works by Yeats and Heaney, will be up for grabs.

Important 1916 documents, including a rare copy of the Irish War News – the only other document apart from the Proclamation printed during the Irish insurrection of 1916 - are also among the auction lots.

Various GAA medals and memorabilia will also be sold, including Dublin’s First All-Ireland winners medal (Lot 984); Galway’s First National League All-Ireland & Croke Cup Hurling Champions 1898 medal and a ticket from the Bloody Sunday match between Tipperary and Dublin at Croke Park on Sunday, November 21, 1920, which saw British soldiers open fire on the pitch and crowd, killing a player and twelve spectators.

There are 1100 lots up for grabs next month, with bidders able to attend in person or participate online.

Bids can be made for the Live Auction through easyliveauction.com or the-saleroom.com or by arranging for absentee or telephone bids.

For more information about the auction contact 00 353 56 4441229 or email on [email protected]

See More: Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers, Oscar Wilde

Related

Family of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan confirm his death, aged 65
News 36 minutes ago

Family of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan confirm his death, aged 65

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for witnesses after young man killed in Cork crash
News 1 hour ago

Appeal for witnesses after young man killed in Cork crash

By: Irish Post

Gang who stole flash cars using key cloning devices jailed
News 2 hours ago

Gang who stole flash cars using key cloning devices jailed

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Lazio fans display anti-Irish banner during Champions League game with Celtic
News 17 hours ago

Lazio fans display anti-Irish banner during Champions League game with Celtic

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigate reports of racist hate crimes in Co. Antrim town
News 19 hours ago

Police investigate reports of racist hate crimes in Co. Antrim town

By: Gerard Donaghy

Birmingham families' renewed hope
News 1 day ago

Birmingham families' renewed hope

By: Peter Kelly

The Irish Post Awards go mainstream
News 1 day ago

The Irish Post Awards go mainstream

By: Irish Post

Police launch investigation into clinical practices of former neurologist Michael Watt
News 1 day ago

Police launch investigation into clinical practices of former neurologist Michael Watt

By: Fiona Audley