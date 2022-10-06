Man (30s) arrested following death at funeral in Tralee

A MAN in his 30s has been arrested following the death of another man at a funeral in Kerry yesterday.

Thomas Dooley, aged 43, died after he was stabbed while attending a funeral in Tralee. His wife Siobhan was also seriously injured and is being treated in hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was arrested in the early hours of this morning, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Mr Dooley's body by State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis.

Gardaí said the man who was arrested has been brought to Tralee Garda Station. The man is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows for his questioning for up to 24 hours.

A garda source told the Irish Examiner: “The primary focus is to arrest the person behind this attack, which appears to be linked to an ongoing feud, but there are wider concerns then – to stab people at a funeral is a terrible worsening of that feud and there are significant security concerns that this will escalate.

“Gardaí are aware of who is involved in the feud – in terms of the families and the individuals — but it is a question of whether witnesses to the attack will come forward and speak up.”

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda Station, and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Given the number of people involved in the fracas, their investigation is likely to be complex and may be protracted.