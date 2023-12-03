Man, 52, arrested over IRA graffiti at site of 1987 Enniskillen bomb
The Clinton Centre in Enniskillen (Image: Google Street View)

A MAN has been arrested by police after the letters 'IRA' were painted at the site of the 1987 Remembrance Day bomb.

The graffiti was daubed on the wall of the Clinton Centre in Enniskillen, a community centre built on the site of the IRA bombing.

Eleven people died in the attack, with another passing away in 2000 after 13 years in a coma.

On Saturday, the PSNI confirmed it had made an arrest as part of their investigation.

"A 52-year-old man has been charged with four counts of criminal damage, displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear and possession of class B drugs," read a statement.

"He is expected to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates on December 18.

"The charges follow incidents of graffiti in the Enniskillen area in the past week."

The centre was named after former US President Bill Clinton, who has visited several times including the building's opening in 2002.

It was built on the site of the Reading Rooms, which was owned by St Michael’s Roman Catholic Church and was destroyed in the blast.

The bomb had been placed in the building, just yards from the war memorial, the night before the attack.

