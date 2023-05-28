Man admits causing death of Olivia Riley in London collision

A MAN has admitted causing the death of a woman in a collision at London’s Chelsea Embankment.

At the Old Bailey this week, Laszlo Dancs, 28, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the incident on May 14 last year.

Olivia Riley, 41, from Suffolk was walking her three golden retrievers when the incident occurred.

Police were called to the scene at around 6.20am but Ms Riley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her dogs also died as a result of their injuries.

Ms Riley is the step-daughter of Northern Irish author Lucinda Riley, who passed away from cancer in June 2021.

Following the incident, Dancs was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken into police custody.

At the Old Bailey on Tuesday, he also pleaded guilty to drink driving and drug driving but denied failing to provide a sample of breath when required.

The court heard how Dancs lost control of his Audi TT while driving at three times the 20mph limit.

He was granted conditional bail until his sentencing at the same court on July 28.