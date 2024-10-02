Man and woman arrested in connection with racially-motivated hate crime in Belfast

A MAN and woman have been arrested in connection with a racially-motivated hate crime in Belfast.

The pair were detained following a disturbance at a business in the city centre on Tuesday.

The woman has since been released, while the man remains in police custody.

"Police responded to a report on Tuesday afternoon, October 1, that a man and woman were causing a disturbance at business premises in the Donegall Place area," said Chief Inspector Mark Conway.

"It was alleged the man had been racially abusive towards a staff member and that the woman also behaved in a threatening and aggressive manner towards staff.

"The suspects made off from the scene and were detained a short time later by officers in the Fountain Street area.

"A man aged 22 and woman aged 41 were both arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour.

"The woman was later released from custody following questioning whilst the man remains in custody at this time.

"All racially-motivated hate crimes are treated seriously and we investigate every report we receive as we seek to ensure that those responsible are held to account for their actions."