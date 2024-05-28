Man and woman arrested over Creeslough explosion which killed 10 people
News

Man and woman arrested over Creeslough explosion which killed 10 people

A MAN and a woman have been arrested in relation to an investigation into an explosion at a service station in Co. Donegal in 2022.

The devastating incident at the Applegreen station in Creeslough on October 7, 2022 killed 10 people – aged between five and 59 years old.

Yesterday, Gardaí confirmed that they had made two arrests in connection with their investigation into the tragedy.

“The investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, County Donegal continues, co-ordinated from Milford Garda station where an Incident Room is established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer,” they said in a statement.

The explosion happened at the Applegreen service station in Creeslough, County Donegal

“On Monday May 27 investigating Gardaí have arrested two persons, a man and a woman aged in their 40’s, for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997,” they added.

“Both are currently detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in County Donegal.”

The investigation, which is being led by local Gardaí in Donegal Division, is being supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and other agencies.

See More: Creeslough

Related

Two men arrested by gardaí investigating Creeslough tragedy that claimed 10 lives are released without charge
News 2 months ago

Two men arrested by gardaí investigating Creeslough tragedy that claimed 10 lives are released without charge

By: Gerard Donaghy

Commemoration held on first anniversary of Creeslough tragedy that claimed 10 lives
News 7 months ago

Commemoration held on first anniversary of Creeslough tragedy that claimed 10 lives

By: Gerard Donaghy

Digger driver who recovered bodies from Creeslough tragedy for 24 hours speaks out
News 1 year ago

Digger driver who recovered bodies from Creeslough tragedy for 24 hours speaks out

By: Irish Post

Latest

Pair charged after €2.1m with of cannabis seized in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Pair charged after €2.1m with of cannabis seized in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with five counts of rape
News 2 days ago

Man charged with five counts of rape

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Loveliest boy': Tributes paid after 17-year-old dies in Co. Down collision
News 2 days ago

'Loveliest boy': Tributes paid after 17-year-old dies in Co. Down collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigate 'inappropriate' text messages sent to Belfast school pupils
News 2 days ago

Police investigate 'inappropriate' text messages sent to Belfast school pupils

By: Gerard Donaghy

A hidden gem on the Opal coast
Travel 3 days ago

A hidden gem on the Opal coast

By: James Ruddy