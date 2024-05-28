Man and woman arrested over Creeslough explosion which killed 10 people

A MAN and a woman have been arrested in relation to an investigation into an explosion at a service station in Co. Donegal in 2022.

The devastating incident at the Applegreen station in Creeslough on October 7, 2022 killed 10 people – aged between five and 59 years old.

Yesterday, Gardaí confirmed that they had made two arrests in connection with their investigation into the tragedy.

“The investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, County Donegal continues, co-ordinated from Milford Garda station where an Incident Room is established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer,” they said in a statement.

“On Monday May 27 investigating Gardaí have arrested two persons, a man and a woman aged in their 40’s, for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997,” they added.

“Both are currently detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in County Donegal.”

The investigation, which is being led by local Gardaí in Donegal Division, is being supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and other agencies.