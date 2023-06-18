Man appears in court charged with murders of three people in Nottingham attacks

A MAN has appeared in court charged with the murders of three people following the attacks in Nottingham this week.

Valdo Calocane, 31, of no fixed address, spoke only to confirm his name at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday, giving an alias of Adam Mendes.

Calocane is accused of murdering University of Nottingham students Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber, both 19, and 65-year-old school site manager Ian Coates.

He is also charged with three counts of attempted murder after three members of the public were struck by a van.

Calocane was remanded in custody and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 20.

'Horrific incidents'

Ms O'Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber were fatally stabbed in Ilkeston Road in Nottingham just after 4am on Tuesday.

Mr Coates was later found fatally stabbed around two miles away in Magdala Road, with the attacker fleeing in the victim's van

The vehicle was then driven at three members of the public in the nearby Milton Street area in the city centre.

"These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city," said Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

"Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by these attacks, and we will continue to provide support and reassurance.

"We would also ask people to respect the families' wishes for privacy at this difficult time to allow them to grieve.

"This has been an incredibly sad time for our city and county, and we stand united with our communities as we come to terms with the effects of what has happened."

'Treasured and adored'

Ms O'Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber were first year students at the University of Nottingham, studying medicine and history respectively.

Ms O'Malley-Kumar's mother, Irish woman Sinead O'Malley, paid tribute to her at a vigil outside Nottingham Council House at Old Market Square on Thursday.

"My beautiful baby girl… she was so beautiful on the inside, she was a treasured and adored child," she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Coates was described as 'a much-loved colleague' by Ross Middleton, Executive Headteacher of Huntingdon Academy.