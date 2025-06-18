Channel 4 commissions documentary on families' fight for justice after fatal Nottingham attacks

BRITISH broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a documentary on the fatal 2023 Nottingham attacks that claimed the lives of three people, including a young second-generation Irish woman.

Grace O'Malley-Kumar, 19, her friend Barnaby Webber, 19, and 65-year-old Ian Coates were killed in fatal knife attacks carried out on June 13 two years ago.

Ms O'Malley-Kumar— whose mother Sinead O'Malley is an Irish-born consultant anaesthetist based in London — was a first-year medical student at the University of Nottingham studying to become a doctor.

Valdo Calocane was quickly arrested after the attacks but for the grieving families, this would turn out to be just the beginning of a terrible journey of discovery.

Fight for justice

Channel 4 says the powerful new film, with the working title of The Nottingham Attacks, will follow the families' campaign for justice, looking at multiple failings across the agencies tasked with protecting the public.

With access to all three families, their legal team and others closely connected to the case, the documentary will tell the story of three ordinary families taking on the most powerful agencies of the state to get justice for their loved ones.

With the public inquiry into the attacks looming next year, the film will follow the families as they look at missed opportunities to prevent the deaths.

'Shocking discoveries'

Bafta-winning documentary maker Graeme McAulay, who serves as Executive Producer, said the documentary will 'take viewers far beyond the headlines of this terrible crime'.

"Following three brave families searching for the truth, the documentary will reveal shocking discoveries about the people entrusted to protect us and lay bare uncomfortable truths about a system in crisis, endangering us all," he added.

Anna Miralis, Senior Commissioning Editor, said: "This is a vital and timely piece of storytelling of an appalling crime and will highlight the unimaginable impact it had on these remarkable families and show their unwavering desire to expose the truth."