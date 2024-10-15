Man arrested following assault on pregnant teenager

A MAN has been arrested following an assault which saw a pregnant woman attacked and thrown to the ground.

Police in Belfast were called to reports of the assault on the 18-year-old in the Ormeau Road area, near Annadale Embankment at around 5.30pm on October 12.

“It was reported that at around 5.30pm, a man threatened the woman before snatching her mobile phone from her,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“He then grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground,” they added.

“It is believed that two males then intervened and managed to break up the assault and the woman was fortunately not injured.”

A 30-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and threats to damage property.

He remains in police custody.

Officers have appealed for the two men who intervened in the incident to come forward.

They have also urged anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault to contact them.

“Officers investigating the incident would ask the two males who intervened or anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has information which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1150 12/10/24,” the PSNI state.